A lucky Lotto winner says scooping €500,000 is "the icing on the cake" for him after getting the all-clear from cancer.

'This is the icing on the cake' - Donegal granddad wins €500k after getting all-clear from cancer

The old expression health is your wealth rings true for retired Donegal farmer Charlie Meehan (84), who collected his winnings from the national Lottery's Dublin headquarters yesterday.

Charlie, who is from Manorcunningham, was one of two EuroMillions Plus winners who claimed €1 million between them in the draw on February 5.

Thrilled Charlie said of the moment he realised he'd netted the fortune: "I couldn’t believe it and wanted to be absolutely sure so I woke my daughter Ann who was asleep in bed.

"She got an awful fright at first when I woke her up. She checked the numbers online and confirmed the win."

He said that when he woke up his wife Ruby to tell her his good news "her immediate reply was 'how much?’"

Charlie, who has three children and four grandchildren, said that he plans to use his winnings to look after his family.

"There are a few women around the house who have upped their want!

"This will give us more comfort and I will look after my family. But nothing can compensate you for your health and once I am well I am happy."

Online Editors