CONCERNED friends of a man who has been missing since Electric Picnic have said that the disappearance is "not like him at all" as they appealed for information.

'This is not at all like him' - appeal for Electric Picnic volunteer missing since festival

Cameron McClements (24), who is from Hillsborough in Co Down, was volunteering at Electric Picnic and was last seen in the Stradbally area of Co Laois on September 3.

He is described as having a Northern Irish accent, 5ft 7in in height, slim build with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a red coloured jacket, red beanie hat, and brown hiking boots.

His concerned friend Dillion Lewis, told Independent.ie that Cameron is without his phone and wallet.

He explained: "He was working and helping set up and take down at the festival and got lost on the way to Stradbally after a party.

"He was picked up by people he befriended from a hurling club near Stradbally and was given a lift to Abbeyleix.

"We've had some information from people saying they may have spotted him in the Monasterevin area with a bike heading towards Kildare, that's pretty much where we are at the minute and hope to find out more as time goes on.

"This is not at all like him, he's usually big into his vlogging. His team were forced to leave early in the morning before he arrived back to camp and, afraid they would be stolen, they took his phone wallet and keys so he's not got a phone or money."

Gardai are urging anyone with information to get in touch with them.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Portlaoise wish to seek the publics’ assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24 year old Cameron Mc Clements.

"Cameron was last seen at the Electric Picnic festival campsite on Tuesday 3rd of September at approximately 6pm. He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and is unshaven. When last seen he was wearing blue shorts, brown trekking shoes, red beanie cap and a multi-coloured jacket."

Anyone who has seen Cameron or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

