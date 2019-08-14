THE devastated family of a teenage girl who died after her school's debs have urged people not to donate to a fake fundraising page that was set up in her name.

THE devastated family of a teenage girl who died after her school's debs have urged people not to donate to a fake fundraising page that was set up in her name.

'This is absolutely not us' - family of teenage girl who died after debs warn of 'fake fundraising page'

Jessica Moore (19), from Bullaun in Loughrea, Co Galway, died after becoming unwell in the early hours of Monday night.

She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her brother Cian slammed the "horrible people" behind the online fundraiser and urged people not to donate to it.

Vibrant: Jessica Moore passed away after falling ill at a Debs ball

He said: "Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that some horrible people out there have set up a fake fund-raising page in Jessica’s name.

"They are using a Facebook account that has copied my fathers. Please please spread the word that this is absolutely not us.

"DO NOT DONATE TO THIS FRAUD.

"We hope that this message reaches as many people as possible before another penny is taken from honest and caring friends of Jessica."

Jessica's funeral is due to be held in Bullaun tomorrow.

Her father Brendan paid tribute to Jessica in a social media post on Tuesday.

"My little girl is now an angel..

"There's always going to be an irreplaceable hole in our lives. Rest easy Jess, you'll never be forgotten," he wrote on Facebook.

Jessica was taken to Portiuncula Hospital from the hotel, but nothing could be done to save her life.

A post-mortem examination was due to be completed to determine the cause of death.

Following the tragedy, gardaí also notified the local coroner.

Staff at Gullane's Hotel have said that they will not be making any comment as there is an ongoing investigation.

Online Editors