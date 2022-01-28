The family of a Dublin mother who went missing while walking on a popular beach three weeks ago has appealed for anyone who may have taken photos on the strand that day to check them to see if her image is on them.

Bernadette Connolly (45) got a taxi from Swords in north Dublin to the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate on Friday January 7 and arrived just before noon.

CCTV footage shows her walking towards the beach wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole, and a black woolly hat with black bobble.

Her jacket, and a bag she had with her, have since been found at the other end of the beach.

Bernadette’s phone was in the pocket of the jacket, and an examination of it has found that it was used to take a photograph of the view at the Malahide end of the Strand at 12:38pm.

But there has been no trace of Bernadette since.

Expand Close Jade Connolly who is appealing for information to help locate her missing mother Bernadette Connolly, pictured on Donabate Strand. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jade Connolly who is appealing for information to help locate her missing mother Bernadette Connolly, pictured on Donabate Strand. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Her daughter Jade, along with gardai, today renewed their appeal for information from anyone who walks the beach.

Gardai were interviewing walkers today to try to gain more information about Bernadette and her movements three weeks ago.

They have already spoken to the taxi driver who dropped her to the hotel car park, and he has said that Bernadette said she was meeting a friend.

Bernadette’s only daughter Jade told reporters at the Garda briefing at the beach entrance today; “We’re here today to appeal to the public, and any local people that were on the beach the day my mam went missing.

"Nollaig na mBan was on January 6, also known as women's Christmas or little Christmas. That was a significant day people might remember. My mam went missing the next day.

“This beach was active that day. People walked by my mam with dogs, people walked before my mam, so I’m appealing for anyone who took photographs on the beach that day, or maybe was on the beach that day and has dashcam footage, or maybe CCTV if they're living in a house nearby, to make it available.

“I'm really appealing for people who were at the other end of the beach where the Malahide car park would be.

"There's always someone walking their dog or people on this beach so please, jog your memories,” she added.

Expand Close Jade Connolly who is appealing for information to help locate her missing mother Bernadette Connolly, pictured on Donabate Strand. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jade Connolly who is appealing for information to help locate her missing mother Bernadette Connolly, pictured on Donabate Strand. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Jade said that her mother is a frequent walker, but would usually walk the Portmarnock side or the Malahide end of the coast.

She also confirmed Bernadette’s jacket, with her phone in the pocket, and her bag, have since been found on the beach.

“They were found up high and people would have had to walk by these items on their walks.

“There is an item missing from her wardrobe. So I am assuming that my mother was wearing it. It was a black Nike top with a big white Nike Swoosh tick on the front,” said Jade.

Asked about her mother’s mood and state of mind before she went out that day, Ms Connolly said her form was great.

“She went about her usual routine. My mam is very solid woman. And everybody leans on my mam. She is like the Del Boy of women,” she said with a smile, referring to the popular Only Fools and Horses character that kept the family together through thick and thin.

“She was in great form, and went about her day, made my granny and grandad breakfast and then she headed out.

“She said ‘look Da, I fancy going out. Do you mind?’ and he said ‘go out and enjoy yourself, I'll see you later’.

“She got out of that taxi at 11:56am and then at 11:58 took a few steps to where we are now, and walked down to the end of the beach.

"This is a total shock,” she added.

Expand Close Gardai pictured at the entrance to Donabate Strand who are appealing for information to help locate missing woman Bernadette Connolly. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardai pictured at the entrance to Donabate Strand who are appealing for information to help locate missing woman Bernadette Connolly. Picture; Gerry Mooney

“I’m 50:50 about this because obviously things have been found, but how has nobody seen her?

"This is an active beach. I'm here to appeal to people for any little detail.

"Don’t be afraid to say anything, please. It might not be little. Check any photos you took on the beach that day. There was a photo on her phone that she took at 12.38pm, a photo of the Malahide strand view.

"You could see it was a lovely nice day. It was sunny in the photograph. So it was a nice, happy photograph that was taken,” said Ms Connolly.

“If this was the other way around, she'd be out here doing the same for me,” she added.

Bernadette is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, hazel eyes and long black hair.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts, to speak in person with Gardaí today at the beach, or alternatively contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.