A young boy thought to be just two years old has died following an incident near the Rose Park Farm in Ballymoney on Friday.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, are believed to be at the scene of the incident, which happened yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and confirmed it was a “farm incident”.

Local DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said the tragedy is “indescribable – it is beyond words”.

"They would be a well known family in the area and very well regarded,” he said.

"I know, and sometimes we say this as a form of words, it is going to send shockwaves through Ballymoney.

"Ballymoney is in many respects a small town, everybody knows everybody else and when something like this happens, it affects us all.

"You just can’t begin to imagine. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. I would ask people just to be there for them and to give them all the support they will need. It is just a tragedy.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said the community has been left “shocked and touched”.

"This is just a heartbreaking tragedy that has left a family devastated,” he said.

“Indeed, this news has shocked and touched the hearts of the whole community. People just can't take it in.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family at the centre of this awful situation."

Alliance Party MLA Patricia O’Lynn added: “As news breaks of the tragic death of child in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney, my thoughts are with the family now facing unspeakable heartbreak.

“Ballymoney is a close-knit town and this news has sent waves of grief across the community.”

The TUV leader Jim Allister sent his condolences, tweeting: “Terrible news. Thoughts and prayers with all affected.”

Local councillor Darryl Wilson wrote on social media: “As news emerges tonight of a terrible tragedy in our town, an entire community's heart is broken.

“No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss.”

In a post online, Causeway Coast and Glens SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop described it as “heartbreaking news”.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance service received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Emergency Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an Ambulance Officer to the incident.

“Following assessment, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a sudden death at a farm in the Ballymoney area.

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been informed.”