‘This feels like a bit of freedom’ – a nation celebrates but Covid ‘anxiety’ remains

The head of the behavioural research team that reports to the Taoiseach’s office has said the scale and speed of the removal of Covid-19 restrictions will come as a “big shock” to people and he expects the majority to remain “slow and cautious” about returning to normal.

Dr Pete Lunn yesterday told the Sunday Independent: “I think it is safe to say there are lot of people still very worried in our data, a quarter of the population are very worried.”

Last night, hundreds of thousands of people, particularly younger generations, enthusiastically embraced the Government’s wholesale lifting of restrictions, with the hospitality sector anecdotally reporting a significant upturn in trade and a widespread celebratory mood.

Throughout the country, pubs and restaurants told of brisk trade as many took early advantage of the removal of the majority of public health measures. These included the end of social distancing, the return of closing time for hospitality to where it was before the pandemic, and the scrapping of the Covid pass requirement for access to hospitality and indoor activities.

In Dublin, spirits were high with pubs and bars filling from early in the day.

In John Kavanagh ‘The Gravediggers’ pub in Glasnevin, Andy Kelly enjoyed some pints with friends. “This feels like a bit of freedom, more than we have had. It’s almost normal. It won’t be normal until the emergency powers are lifted completely but until then, fear of something happening again in the next few weeks has gone,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kerry, Finn McDonnell’s family, who have owned Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle for four generations, were in work early on, arranging furniture, stock and glassware as they prepared to welcome staff and customers back.

“It’s a big relief. It couldn’t come at a better time really.

“I know people who are working in the bar game for years and they were hitting their head off a brick wall really, wondering when they’d get out of it and then when we got the go-ahead, it came pretty quickly in the end,” he said.

In Limerick, Will Morgan, the general manager at Jerry Flannery’s pub, said: “I t’s great for the industry to be able to reopen finally.

“We would have only estimated for a small amount of business for this weekend and now we’re probably going to do maybe eight times what we did last Saturday.”

Yesterday, clinic al psychologist Dr Maureen Gaffney said: “Some people will be anxious and hold back. Some will wait for others to make the first move and see what happens.”

But she said a “large number of people are poised and ready to launch themselves back into normal life and were just waiting for the starting gun to sound”.

However, the Sunday Independent has learned that Taoiseach Micheál Martin was advised ahead of his address to the nation on Friday of the possibility of increased anxiety among some people following the lifting of restrictions.

In his address, Mr Martin said: “I’m conscious that some among us, including our more vulnerable, will be feeling some anxiety about re-engaging with others.

“For those who do feel like that, I would ask you to be open about it, share it.

“We all need to be open with each other, be supportive of each other. Mind each other,” he said.

In this newspaper today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar writes: “It’s going to be wonderful, but it’s also going to be stressful. We’re going to enjoy all the things we missed, but will be confronted by all the things we do not. For some, this will be a period of joy, for others it may be a period of anxiety and fear, and for most, a flood of mixed emotions.

“We need to look after each in the next few months just as well as we did before.”

Now it has emerged that behavioural and mental health experts have advised that increased anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorders can also be expected as people begin the process of returning to normal after two years of sometimes severe restrictions.

The Irish Medical Journal recently published authoritative research which concluded there was widespread concern about the impact of Covid and associated restrictions on mental health.

Approximately one person in every five in Ireland has significantly increased psychological distress, such as anxiety and depression.

Yesterday, Dr Ina Kelly, public health specialist with the HSE and president of the Irish Medical Organisation, said many people will react cautiously to the receding Omicron crisis.

“There will be anxiety. I think that people will watch what will happen. I am sure that the restrictions have definitely helped to dampen down the spread, but even without restrictions, many people will continue to wear masks and to be careful.

“We have all learned how to do this and many people will not want to put themselves at risk of getting it,” she said. “We need also to monitor the clinical aspects of Covid-19, in terms of long Covid and the mental health impacts both of the virus and also from the restrictions. We need to assess theses impacts and to respond to them.”

Dr Lunn said the ESRI’s behavioural research unit, in its latest data submitted to the Government early last week, found that only 12pc of people expected that restrictions would ease by February, with most expecting them to remain for longer.

He said: “The scale of what’s happened, the speed of it, has taken an awful lot of people by surprise.

“I think it is safe to say there are lot of people still very worried in our data, a quarter of the population are very worried. So I think this is going to come as quite a big shock for some people, and I would think behavioural change will be quite slow and cautious as a result.”

Dr Stephen McWilliams, consultant psychiatrist and associate clinical professor at University College Dublin, said there will be increased mental health problems as the country moves on from the pandemic.

He said studies show Covid-19 had a significant psychological impact. “The vast majority of people have experienced a very reasonable anxiety, and this is a normal human response,” he said, but others have experienced mental illness for the first time or relapses of existing conditions.

“The Government is really going to have to pay attention to ensure that community-based mental health teams are adequately resourced to cope with an increased number of people, albeit a minority, who experience mental health problems in the aftermath of the pandemic.”