‘This feels like a bit of freedom’ – a nation celebrates but Covid ‘anxiety’ remains

Expectations were that restrictions were going to go on for some time, says behavioural expert

Friends enjoy a few pints at the bar of John Kavanagh's pub in Glasnevin, Dublin, yesterday. Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Maeve Sheehan and Jody Corcoran

The head of the behavioural research team that reports to the Taoiseach’s office has said the scale and speed of the removal of Covid-19 restrictions will come as a “big shock” to people and he expects the majority to remain “slow and cautious” about returning to normal.

Dr Pete Lunn yesterday told the Sunday Independent: “I think it is safe to say there are lot of people still very worried in our data, a quarter of the population are very worried.”

