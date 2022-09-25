| 10.3°C Dublin

Third garda whistleblower comes forward with fresh claims over cancelled 999 calls controversy

Protected disclosure backs up what previous whistleblowers have claimed, it is understood

Whistleblower has come forward making serious allegations of misconduct in connection with the Garda 999 cancelled calls controversy. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Expand

Ali Bracken

A third garda whistleblower has come forward making serious allegations of misconduct in connection with the force’s 999 cancelled calls controversy.

The protected disclosure, understood to have been lodged with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), is not believed to have formed part of a major investigation into the controversy by the Policing Authority.

