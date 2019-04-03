A CASH machine was stolen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan earlier this morning.

Thieves use digger to steal ATM in Co Monaghan

Gardai are investigating after the ATM was removed from the wall with a digger at approximately 3am.

The ATM was then loaded onto a trailer, which was towed by a dark coloured jeep.

The jeep left in the direction of the Oram Road.

It is understood that the digger remained at the scene this morning.

A number of routes through Castleblaney town centre remain closed this morning as a result of the incident.

AA Roadwatch have warned motorists that Main St, Shercock Rd, York St and Muckno St are expected to remain closed until midday.

On Monday, the PSNI appealed for information after an ATM machine was stolen in Aghohill, Co Antrim.

Police called for anyone with information to come forward after a "spate of ATM thefts across Northern Ireland".

"As in all of these ATM thefts, the actions of these criminals have not only caused immediate financial harm to the business that was targeted, but they have understandably caused fear in the community and impacted upon a vital service many local people rely on," Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson said.

"In areas where ATMs have been stolen, local people may have to travel considerable distances to find an alternative way to withdraw money and the livelihoods of the business owners who have worked for years to build up their businesses is also jeopardised.

"There’s also the loss of very expensive machinery, which cause delays in production, damage to the local economy and the likelihood of criminal finances being redirected back into funding further organised crime or terrorism.

"We need people to report anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity or people in areas close to ATMs. For example, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please let us know.

"If you know who the culprits are let us know also.”

Online Editors