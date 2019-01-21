‘They’re ugly Irish women here’- rapper Azealia Banks slams Aer Lingus after claiming she was ‘banned’ from Dublin-bound flight

AMERICAN rapper Azealia Banks has branded Irish women as “ugly” in a tirade against Aer Lingus staff this evening.

Banks was Dublin-bound to perform at The Academy tomorrow when she claimed she was “banned” from the Irish airline after being “treated like a wild animal” on board the plane.

The 27-year-old took to social media to describe her “travel day from hell” after removing herself from the flight at Gatwick Airport this morning.

"The lady is like... asking me some questions," she said tearfully, referring to a staff member.

"And since I didn't have an answer for her, she went a couple of seats over and she's just like staring at me.

"She goes to the captain of the plane and lies and says that I said; 'Oh don't stare at me, I'll sort you out'. I'm from New York City, I don't say s**t like that, I don't use that kind of slang."

According to Banks, she attempted to look for her passport when she couldn’t answer the air steward's questions.

“Every time I come to the UK, they always make some s**t with these airline people.

“They are always starting s*** with me. I had my bags deep in the plane and the lady was asking me some questions.

"They crowded round me like I'm some sort of animal saying, "we're going to have a problem".'

“I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here. “

The controversial singer claimed she was “banned” from the airline, saying: “Now they're like, "you can never fly Aer Lingus because you got off the plane”.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus confirmed that two passengers “disembarked themselves” off the flight this morning, adding that they do not tolerate “disruptive guest behaviour”.

“Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55am flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure. The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board,” the spokesperson said.

“As they had luggage in the hold, the flight was delayed while that luggage was sourced. The flight departed Gatwick at 12:07 and landed in Dublin at 13:22.

“Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”

Ms Banks later took to Instagram to ask followers if Ryanair and Aer Lingus are the same airline, before adding that her manager was attempting to get her on another flight.

She said she would be making a complaint against Aer Lingus.

“I’m going to make it to Dublin. Do not worry,” she reassured fans.

The 27-year-old is due to perform to a sold-out crowd in Dublin at 7pm tomorrow evening.

