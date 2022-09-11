‘They’re not liked here’- Locals in Mayo say Burke family look for platforms to ‘shove their opinions down our throats'

As teacher Enoch Burke languishes behind bars over his ongoing refusal to honour a court order, he has his family’s unwavering support.

He was suspended from work on full pay last month pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. This followed incidents in which he came into conflict with his principal over a request to refer to a transgender child by their preferred name and to use the pronoun “they” instead of “he”.

He is a member of the evangelical Christian Burke family from Castlebar, Co Mayo, who are known for their committed beliefs, which are firmly cemented in the Old Testament.

Enoch is one of 10 children born to Martina and Sean Burke. Martina, a teacher who has home-schooled all her children, is regarded as the driving force behind the family’s various long-running protests and campaigns against issues including marriage equality and the abortion referendum.

Family members have also been involved in, and on occasion involved themselves with, high-profile legal cases. Several children have run into controversy in their professional lives, namely Ammi, Jemima and Enoch.

The family comprises five girls — Ammi, Jemima, Karen, Kezia and Esther; and five boys — Enoch, Isaac, Josiah, Simeon and Elijah. They range in age from their early 30s to late teens. According to evidence in a legal case, all the Burke children enjoyed great academic success.

Sean Burke, an electrician, is described by people in Castlebar as “quiet” and “unassuming”.

The Burkes and their posters have become a familiar sight in Castlebar’s Market Square, particularly during the first two years of the pandemic. They have protested against various issues, the most recent being Mayo University Hospital. Previously, they protested against the Castlebar Pride parade and gay marriage.

While Sean Burke is seen as a reserved man, he supports his children, attends their various legal battles and joins them in protests.

In 2020, Martina claimed during a court case her son Isaac took against NUI Galway (now the University of Galway) that she had educated “hundreds” of children over three decades. Last year, Elijah successfully challenged Education Minister Norma Foley’s refusal to grant him calculated grades as his mother would be awarding his grades. The court heard eight of Elijah’s siblings had averaged 520 points in the Leaving Cert, and all obtained first-class honours degrees.

Martina’s behaviour made headlines last April Fools’ Day when her solicitor daughter Ammi’s unfair dismissal case was thrown out by the Workplace Relations Commission amid chaotic scenes. Martina repeatedly interrupted and berated the adjudicator.

Following at least five warnings and suspensions, the appeal was thrown out due to Martina’s obstructive behaviour. In August 2018, she criticised the introduction of LGBTQ+ training for school principals, describing it as an “amoral, permissive framework” that would “stigmatise modesty and inhibitions”.

Other members of the family have risen to prominence in recent years. Journalism graduate Jemima came to public awareness when her intemperate questioning of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at a Nphet press conference went viral. She gained access to the event by purporting to be a journalist from The Western News, a Galway-based newspaper that ceased publication in 1926.

Jemima, Josiah and Martina had to be removed by gardaí from a child’s inquest after causing great distress to the bereaved family while making unfounded claims about the girl’s hospital care. Coroner Pat O’Connor described them as “a disgrace to the country” after they had repeatedly disrupted the hearing.

Last November, four Burke siblings lost a legal case against NUI Galway over a decision to bar them for life from membership of college societies. Isaac, Kezia, Ammi and Enoch, all members of the Christian Union Society (CUS) in 2014, alleged discrimination based on their religion.

However, the university maintained the ban had nothing to do with religion. The court heard the Burkes had distributed flyers against gay marriage, which implicitly connected gay marriage to paedophilia and incest.

Judge Raymond Groarke found many procedural flaws in the University Societies Co-ordinating Group’s handling of the case. However, he found “serious aggravating circumstances”, including the failure of the Burkes to co-operate with the investigation, their efforts to hinder it and their failure to give a truthful account of matters. He also found accounts had been fabricated and CUS funds had been misused.

Esther Burke followed her mother into teaching and worked in a secondary school in Mayo for many years. She is highly regarded for her warmth and teaching skills.

