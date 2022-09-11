| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘They’re not liked here’- Locals in Mayo say Burke family look for platforms to ‘shove their opinions down our throats'

One of 10 siblings in an evangelical Christian family, Enoch is latest member in the news

Enoch Burke is led into the Four Courts by a garda officer. Picture by Collins Expand

Close

Enoch Burke is led into the Four Courts by a garda officer. Picture by Collins

Enoch Burke is led into the Four Courts by a garda officer. Picture by Collins

Enoch Burke is led into the Four Courts by a garda officer. Picture by Collins

Eavan Murray

As teacher Enoch Burke languishes behind bars over his ongoing refusal to honour a court order, he has his family’s unwavering support.

He was suspended from work on full pay last month pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. This followed incidents in which he came into conflict with his principal over a request to refer to a transgender child by their preferred name and to use the pronoun “they” instead of “he”. 

More On NUI Galway

Most Watched

Privacy