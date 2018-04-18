A man who was violently assaulted and robbed in Dublin city centre has described the gang who attacked him as ‘frothing at the mouth with anger’ as they took everything he had, including his limited edition Nike trainers.

A man who was violently assaulted and robbed in Dublin city centre has described the gang who attacked him as ‘frothing at the mouth with anger’ as they took everything he had, including his limited edition Nike trainers.

‘They were frothing at the mouth with anger’: victim of violent assault says gang stole everything - including his shoes

David told Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline that he was walking down Talbot Street last Thursday evening with a backpack on his back when he was approached by a man who engaged him in conversation about his trainers.

The shoes were limited edition Nike trainers, which David bought for €170 but which he said were now selling on eBay for €1,500. “He knew about sneaker culture, designers etc…” he told Joe Duffy.

While they were walking David said the man was texting on his phone and then he pointed to an old car park and said ‘what is that in there?’ “The next thing I got pulled back by a handle on the backpack by about five or six lads,” David said. “They took everything. My phone, my watch, books, my camera, my bag and my trainers. They took the shoes off my feet.”

“There were kicks in the head, kicks in the stomach and one shouted ‘give him a stripe’ which I think means to slash my face,” David said. “I've seen drug addicts mug people but these were different. These were like zombies, pure hatred. They just wanted to hurt me, destroy me. They were frothing at the mouth with anger.

“They were hateful, aggressive, and wanted to do damage. They were like mad men.” A woman spotted David in a distressed state after the attack and paid for a taxi to get him back to his father’s house.

David went on to explain that Nike create a limited edition of trainers designed by a member of the public each year. He won a raffle in Sweden to get a chance to buy a pair and he paid €170 for them. He said they now go for around €1,500 on eBay.

He believes when they spotted the trainers they thought they had “hit the jackpot”.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Gardai said: “We are investigating a robbery on Spencer Row at 9.20pm on April 12. A man in his 40s was assaulted by a group of men and some of his property was stolen.”

Online Editors