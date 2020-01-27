TRIBUTES have been paid to the three McGinley children whose bodies were found at their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Friday evening.

TRIBUTES have been paid to the three McGinley children whose bodies were found at their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Friday evening.

'They were both wonderful boys and a pleasure to have' - Local Gaelscoil adds to tributes paid to McGinley children

Their local Gaelscoil of Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole released a statement this afternoon to say it is "deeply saddened" by the sudden deaths of their pupils Conor (9) and Darragh (7) McGinley and their sister Carla (3).

"It is a tragedy for our community," said a spokesperson.

"Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGinley and Morley families and all their friends."

Speaking about the two boys, she added that Conor was a pupil in Room Three while Darragh attended Room One.

"They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are really appreciated. Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan.

"Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services (NEPS) have been with us over the weekend and will continue to support and advise us in the coming days."

NEPS psychologists work with both primary and post-primary schools to offer support in the areas of learning, behavioural, social and emotional development.

The statement adds that the school will remain open and asks that people respect the need for privacy at this time.

The youngest child, Carla, attended the Happy Feet nursery in Rathcoole and staff members from the creche and primary school attended a tribute mass over the weekend.

Meanwhile, South Dublin County Council has confirmed it will open a Book of Condolences in the wake of the tragedy at the Town Hall in Belguard Square North in Tallaght.

A spokesperson told Independent.ie that it will open from 3.30pm if members of the public wish to pay their respects and show their support to the bereaved families.

The entire community has rallied around to show their support to the families after the sudden deaths of the three youngsters, particularly their heart-broken father Andrew McGinley.

He attended a mass at St Finian’s Church on Saturday morning in Newcastle as he struggled to come to terms with the enormity of the loss.

Tribute was also paid by the local football team the boys attended, Rathcoole Boys FC.

"It is impossible to put into words the shock and heartfelt sorrow we are all feeling as a result of the tragic loss of Conor, Daragh and Carla," it stated.

"As a Club, we are together and as a Community, we are united in grief. Please keep the McGinely family in your thoughts at this exceptionally difficult time."

St Mary’s GAA Club in Saggart said there was a "dark cloud" hanging over their community.

"Our heartfelt sympathy & condolences to all affected by this devastating news especially family, friends and all in Scoil Chrónáin," it said.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are in all our thoughts & prayers, may their beautiful little souls rest in peace.

"Our Health & Welfare Officer Cathal is available to assist anyone affected by this tragedy."

Emergency services were called to the scene after responding to a 999 call at around 7.45pm on Friday night. A note was found at the house.

The children’s mother Deirdre Morley had earlier been found walking on a nearby road in a disorientated state and remains receiving treatment in hospital.

Online Editors