‘They tried to cancel the Púca and they have failed’, controversial sculpture finds new home

Dónal Ó hAiniféin, of the Michael Cusack Centre, and artist Aidan Harte at the unveiling of the Púca. Photo: Arthur Ellis.

A controversial €30,000 sculpture depicting the mythical Púca has finally been unveiled to the public in its new home in Co Clare.

Sculptor Aidan Harte’s creation has been installed near the Michael Cusack Centre at Carron in the Burren after more than a year of controversy.

A large crowd gathered at Poll a Phúca for the unveiling of the two metre high bronze statue which had been commissioned by Clare County Council and was originally intended for the town of Ennistymon until local opposition scuppered the plans.

Within moments of the unveiling today, parents and their children were patiently queuing to have their photo taken with the notorious figure from Irish folklore.

Deputy Clare Mayor, Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Killeen told the crowd: “We know the statue hasn’t won universal praise for a variety of reasons.

“However, we believe it will enthral, entertain and evoke an emotional response from all those who come here to engage with it and that is the idea of art."

He said whether the Púca “frightens you or entertains you, you will have to make up your mind”.

Before unveiling the statue, Cllr Killeen said: “I think the more controversy about the Púca the better and it really is a valuable addition to the Michael Cusack Centre and it will be a big draw here.”

The centre beat competition off from the north Clare village of Ballyvaughan to host the Púca and chair of the centre’s board, Dónal Ó hAiniféin, told the crowd that the centre went “hell for leather” to get the Púca.

He said that “while the Púca was a controversial enough figure, Michael Cusack himself was controversial”.

Addressing the crowd, sculptor Aidan Harte said his creation has found a home “in a quiet and magical place” near the cottage of Michael Cusack and he thanked the people of Carron for welcoming the Púca.

Earlier this year, Clare County Council sought expressions of interest for the sculpture after the north Clare town of Ennistymon rejected it following an online poll carried out on behalf of the council which showed a majority were not in favour of it being installed in the town.

Speaking today, Mr Harte said: “Today has been a long time coming. The Púca will have a happy home here in Carron.”

In reference to the online survey where the Púca was variously described as scary, beautiful, ugly, creative, hideous, quirky, vulgar, wonderful, grotesque, imaginative, evil and humorous, Mr Harte said: “They tried to cancel the Púca and they have failed. Now having it in Carron is an opportunity for people in Clare to go see what people didn’t want them to see and for them to make up their own minds.”

The Kilkenny artist said “it is just an emotional thing for me to see it up there - I am very happy about it”.

In May of last year, Clare County Council paused further work on the Púca pending more engagement with the public in Ennistymon.

It followed a local outcry which saw parish priest Fr Willie Cummins denouncing the Púca from the altar at Sunday mass.

The Púca is Mr Harte's first public art commission and he said “there were times when it wasn't fun”.

“Art is my vocation and this was the biggest opportunity for me. I did the work to the best of my ability and I think I did it well and when the controversy arose, I felt it was my duty to speak up and defend it.”

Mr Harte warned against putting out other art commissions to public consultation.

“You are giving the veto to the most conservative elements of a community and people who are perpetually aggrieved,” he said.

“It is a recipe for conventional stale art and doesn’t sponsor creativity.

“We live in age of ubiquitous social media and people are incredibly vehement and strident online and face to face they may not be,” he said referring to the online poll.

Mr Harte worries the wrong lessons may be learned from the controversy and that councils will be more prescriptive when it comes to public art commissions in the future.

He said the controversy "could have been avoided by simply coming out and robustly explaining the decision making process and arguing the case for the merits of the art work and saying ‘give this a shot and don’t judge it prematurely and don’t sentence it to death in absentia’.”