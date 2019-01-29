Ten school children have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a school bus collided with a bridge in west Dublin.

Ten school children have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a school bus collided with a bridge in west Dublin.

'They seemed shocked and shaken' - Ten children taken to hospital following school bus collision

Gardaí attended the scene of what they described as a minor incident that occurred at around 10.45am near Blanchardstown this morning.

Officers from Blanchardstown Garda Station were dispatched to the site at Blakestown in Mulhuddart.

3 fire engines & 3 ambulances + @ambulancenas are currently attending a school bus vs bridge collision - Blakestown into #Mulhuddart. Firefighter/paramedics from Blanchardstown & Phibsborough stations on scene #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5D1inqnLdq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019

The students were all from Blakestown Community School.

The principal, Eileen O'Connor, said "This morning a number of our students were on the bus on a school trip when the bus, on which they were travelling, was involved in an accident.

"The emergency services responded and thankfully there are no serious injuries, however a small number of students were taken by ambulance to hospital for further medical attention.

"All the parents were contacted and the school implemented the school critical incident management plan. The care and the wellbeing of our students and our teachers was the main priority this morning and continues to be.

"I am very thankful to the emergency services, the school staff and students and the parents and members of the local community for their support and assistance this morning.

"We are delighted there were no serious injuries."

A number of local residents said there have been a lot of accidents involving buses and lorries that have crashed into the bridge, which measures 2.6 metres in height, over the years.

A local businessman, who did not want to be named, said: "The children seemed very shocked and shaken, I think I could see the first half of the bus under the bridge and the roof was also damaged.

"There was lots of gardai and paramedics about. There has been many drivers getting struck under the bridge, lorries and buses sometimes don't realise how low it is and get stuck."

A woman who lives beside the bridge said she heard a bang as the bus struck the bridge.

She added: "It happens all the time, though I didn't realise the bus was filled with schoolchildren. I don't usually pay attention to the bridge accidents because it happens that often."

Swords Express was operating the bus for the school trip to a local mosque.

Sinead Kavanagh, managing director of the bus firm, said her primary concern was for the well being of the students.

“We are aware of an incident which occurred this morning involving one of our coaches. Our primary concern is for the well-being of all involved and we have launched a full investigation into the incident.

"We are liaising with the relevant authorities as well as the school and will continue to assist in any way we can.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said three ambulances and three fire engines were sent to the scene.

"Gardai in Blanchardstown are investigating a minor collision which occurred at the Blakestown road at Mulhuddart at 10.45am when a school bus collided with a bridge," garda spokesperson said.

"Approximately 10 children were taken to hospital for treatment for what is described as minor injuries."

Online Editors