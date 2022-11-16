‘They remember it as if it was yesterday, they can still smell the perpetrator’, Blackrock College abuse victims take part in restorative meetings

The Spiritan congregation has appointed independent experts to engage with survivors of sexual abuse at schools under its control.

Fr Martin Kelly, provincial of the Spiritans, said the abuse has had a “horrifying impact” on past pupils, their families, friends and wider community and an apology has been issued to all victims.

“I want to take this opportunity to say that on behalf of the Spiritan Congregation, I want to express my deepest and most sincere sorrow to every person who was abused by a member of the Spiritans, or by a staff member, in any of our schools,” he said.

“I sincerely apologise for this. What was done to you as innocent children was cruel and indefensible. We are deeply ashamed of these actions.”

He has urged any victims who have not come forward yet to do so.

A pilot restorative justice programme is now underway.

A group of past students from Blackrock College and its junior school Willow Park who were victims of abuse initiated the process and have been working with the Spiritans to develop a programme to address the personal experiences of abuse.

The process involves victims meeting with the Spiritans and members of the schools.

The majority of meetings take place on the Blackrock campus and last for up to an hour each time.

Tim Chapman, a teacher, lecturer and practitioner of restorative justice, has met 19 students from Blackrock and Willow Park in the last year.

He said there are two men consulting with the gardaí as they believe the perpetrators are still alive.

One person wanted full disclosure of his case and wanted the Spiritans to offer him copies of all the correspondence when he and his mother made a complaint.

Nine people altogether have had a restorative meeting. They meet at a time and place of their choosing with Fr Martin Kelly, the principals of Blackrock and Willow Park and anyone who the victim wants present.

"They remember it as if it was yesterday,” Mr Chapman said.

“They can still smell the perpetrator, they can still see the saliva on the edge of his mouth, they can still feel a hand on them. It is very difficult to listen to.

"Some on the surface are successful people but underneath they are carrying a very hurt 12-year-old child inside them and it is quite moving to hear how they have been carrying that pain for most of their lives. There is anger that it has taken so long for them to have an opportunity to speak.

"They speak and I invite the Spiritans to respond. They have believed the stories which is very important as some of the kids told the stories when they were younger and were not believed. They have said what happened is indefensible.

"The victim may ask questions about how it was allowed to happen and may make requests. Quite often it is for a written apology, financial support with therapy. Most are engaged with therapy and that's expensive. Sometimes they ask for compensation. They need to feel like something is paid back.

"They are heroes that Blackrock should be just as proud of as their sporting heroes for their bravery."

Past students Corry McMahon, Louis Hoffman, Philip Feddis and John Coulter have been working on the pilot programme for the past two years.

They said they are representative of a large group of people who were abused, including many people they know.

They said they have suffered abuse that was physical, emotional, sexual and spiritual from Spiritan priests in Spiritan schools.

Louis Hoffman, who was a pupil in the 1970s, described how Fr Senan Corry attempted to abuse him. Years later, he showed up to Mr Hoffman’s father’s funeral uninvited.

“This started for me in 1974,” he said.

“I was taken out of the hall by Fr Senan Corry for messing at a concert. He brought me upstairs into a balcony area that was lockable. I knew this man was violent but I never knew he was a sexual abuser. I was 13 years of age.

"He brought me into a room, locked the door, took my hand and put it on him. I screamed. The band were still playing in the distance and he panicked. He probably realised he picked the wrong person.

“He jumped up and opened the door. This moment was the beginning of the journey. The other thing he did which at the time was the most upsetting was he dropped me from the soccer team.

“I moved into Blackrock and never really had a problem after that. I had a great time in the school. Roll forward to 1997 and my father died. It was his funeral removal in Dalkey Church. As the priest came out to do his removal I saw four priests from the school who were there uninvited. There, on the end of the line of four priests, was Fr Corry. My anger boiled up.

"That man tried to abuse me. My brother said he tried to abuse him too.”

In a public apology, Fr Martin Kelly said: “It is clear from this pilot restorative justice programme that there are many more past pupils who were abused and who have not yet come forward.

“We have listened to the experiences of several of our past pupils as they courageously revealed the trauma which they suffered. Many thought they were the only ones abused. It is clear that this was not the case; they were not alone.

“Some of those who suffered reported the abuse and were not believed which served to exacerbate their plight. Many reported having difficulty forming stable relationships. Others reported that it had shattered not only the foundations of their religious beliefs but those of others as well. All those damaged by the abuse grieve its effects on them.

“Secondly, failure to act promptly resulted in children being abused who could have been protected had corrective action been taken earlier. I also acknowledge that failure on our part and apologise for it.

“I want to encourage anybody who was abused by a member of the Spiritans or a lay member of staff in our schools, at any time, to come forward and contact us. I want to go further; any notion that those who suffered were ‘weak’ in some way and share some element of blame for whatever happened to them is completely and utterly wrong. As the leader of the Spiritans I want to banish any such idea and promise all victims that the full process we’re announcing today wants to hear from you.

“We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the group of past pupils from Blackrock College who took the initiative to approach us two years ago and who’ve worked patiently with us in the interim, in the process showing great care and concern for their past pupils.”

The Spiritan congregation said it does not intend to name all the 77 priests who have been accused of sexually abusing children.

Fr Kelly said not all victims want their abuser named.

He also said there have been some cases of mistaken identity.

Liam Lally, safeguarding coordinator for the Spiritans, said: “One of the reasons that we will not put the names into the public arena is there are names that we cannot put into the public arena as they may be under investigation by the gardaí.

“There are victims who do not want the person that abused them punished further.”

He also confirmed that any settlements made by the Spiritans since 2004 did not include non-disclosure agreements.

“Victims are free to name their abusers in public if they wish,” he said.