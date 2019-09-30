'They held a knife to my mother's neck' - masked teens steal thousands from Cork restaurant

MASKED teenagers held a knife to a woman's throat and stole almost €2,000 in cash from a restaurant, the owner has said.

Nasir Khan, owner of Heaven Pizza in the Classes Lake retail park, Ballincollig, Co Cork, said that his parents attempted to fight off the thieves with a sweeping brush and cans of Coke.

Mr Khan said that the thieves, who wore Halloween masks, made small talk with a staff member behind the till before the teenagers entered into the kitchen area at aroun 11.40pm.

Mr Khan believes the thieves were unaware that his parents, who do not wish to be named, were in the back of the restaurant.



he said the ordeal only stopped when a member of staff managed to escape the restaurant and phoned gardaí outside.

"There were two guys, well teenagers. They had Halloween masks on. They entered into the space. They thought there's only one person in the restaurant, nobody else. My parents were at the back, and one of the staff members was at the reception area. They came up and tried to make small talk, hi, hello, those sort of things. Then my staff thought, 'Okay, they have masks on - it's probably because it's Halloween time, they're making jokes," Mr Khan told Independent.ie.

"Suddenly, one of the guys entered into the kitchen area and he pulled out a big knife from his waistband, and then he told my staff to get on the floor.

"When my dad saw it from the back he came to confront him. There was a bit of a confrontation down for about 15 minutes or so. A staff member ran away, he got outside. He had to call the police and answer a lot of questions, the address and that kind of thing. The whole process took, I think, 10 to 15 minutes.

"My dad had a bit of a confrontation with them. He was pushed on the floor and he was positioned that, one of the guy had a knife, maybe to stab him, intimidation really. My mom ran from the back with a stick, with a brush, really, and tried to hit them with it.

"It was a plastic brush, it didn't work. She tried to throw some can of Coke to their face and everything to stop them from stabbing dad or whatever. She was trying to protect my father and herself, obviously. At one point, they couldn't do anything else because one guy had the knife around her neck so she had to stop.

"Then my father saw they could stab my mother, so he stopped fighting them as well. My father and her went to the back and the guys took the cash and ran away, " he said.

Mr Khan's father (55), followed the thieves out of the restaurant and chased them. He has recommended that gardai monitor hospital admissions as one of the teens fell and injured their leg while trying to escape.

"My father started to chase them. He took the car.

"My father parked his car. He was on foot and he tried to chase them but he had to stop because they pulled out the knife again and he didn't take the risk to run towards them. One guy injured his leg, he could have broken it as well. I'm not sure how it actually happened."

"My father is fine, he got hurt a little. He's strong. He doesn't really care about what happened to him. It was more about trying to save the business.

"My mom, she's fine. They're not traumatised or anything, it was just a shock," he added.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a robbery that occurred at a business premises in Ballingcollig, Cork, on Saturday the 28th of September at approximately 11:40pm. A sum of cash was taken from the premises."

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

