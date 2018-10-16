A young girl was hospitalised after being attacked by fellow first year pupils at her school in Dundalk, Co Louth.

'They got her head and hit it off the wall' - Mum of girl attacked at school gates

Aliesha Hardestry (12) was standing at the gates of St Louis Secondary when two girls came over and "jumped her", the girl's mum, Joyce told Independent.ie

Aliesha Hardestry was in first year at St Louis Secondary in Dundalk

"They got her head and hit it off the wall," said Joyce. "They got her on the ground and were kicking her head for 10-15 minutes. The bus driver had to grab the girls off her and get her into the bus."

According to the girl's mum, instead of the school helping them, it tried to play down the incident by telling the children not to talk about it or put it on social media.

"The principal didn’t want it getting out," said Joyce.

"She told my daughter not to tell anyone and she held an assembly and told the children not to put it on social media and not to tell anybody.

"The rest of the parents are raging. One of the mammies I talked to said she was talking to another mammy, whose child went to national school with Aliesha, and she hadn’t a clue about what had happened.

"When she brought it up with her daughter the girl started crying, saying the principal warned them if they told anyone they would be classed as bullies and dealt with seriously."

Aliesha Hardestry was treated for concussion following the alleged attack

Joyce says she hasn't slept since the incident and is concerned about her daughter's mental health.

"The guards could have knocked on the door telling me Aliesha was dead. It was her first month in first year. She was so confident going into secondary school. She is 13 tomorrow and she doesn’t want to have a party. Her confidence is gone. Doctors are saying I have to watch out for anxiety and depression. She is still traumatised. I haven't slept since it happened."

Aliesha was treated for concussion following the incident last Thursday but her mum has had to take her back to the hospital since, as she was suffering from headaches.

"She had concussion. I had to bring her back in as her head was really sore. She had to get more CT scans done," continued Joyce.

"I can’t believe the response from the school. They are going to keep the bullies there and I have to take my daughter out, who is the victim. With young people taking their own lives now because of bullying, instead of offering the students counselling, she [the principal] is threatening them."

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that they are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on 4 of October 2018 in Dundalk Co. Louth.

"A girl states she was assaulted by two girls and received kicks and punches. Investigations are on going," the statement said.

St Louis Secondary was contacted by Independent.ie for comment but has not responded.

Online Editors