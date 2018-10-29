The families of members of the Defence Forces are fundraising to help their loved ones “get by” over Christmas.

'They face being homeless over Christmas' - Families of Defence Forces fundraise to help loved ones 'get by'

According to the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF) group, many members of the Defence Forces are “on the breadline” over the Christmas period- particularly the families of those overseas.

“We’re going into our third Christmas raising awareness for pay restoration and so many people are coming to us with their hardships,” Sarah Walshe, a leading member of the WPDF group told Independent.ie.

“We’re raising money to help ease the burden for these families over Christmas. It's an extremely difficult time of year for those with children with lists for Santa.

“It’s also hard for those overseas because their families are trying to get by while they’re gone.”

Ms Walshe said she has spoken to members who face homelessness this Christmas, and explained that the money raised will go towards the Soldiers Aid fund to help them.

“A young soldier, his wife and two children told me they face being homeless over Christmas,” she said.

“There’s a new kind of poor in this country- the working poor. This is a family, both are working, but because the cost of living is so high, they can’t actually make ends meet.

Alisha Mahon (11) from Lucan, Dublin, leads the wives and partners of the Defence Forces in a protest at Leinster House. Photo: Justin Farrelly

“Coming into January, many members can’t even afford to pay their bills,” she claimed.

Last Christmas, hundreds of wives and partners of the Defence Forces staged a 24-hour protest outside Leinster House over pay and conditions for serving members.

More information on the fundraiser can be found here.

Independent.ie has contacted the Irish Defence Forces for comment.

Online Editors