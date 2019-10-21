'These unfortunate people are being treated as a commodity' - Ballinamore group begins peaceful protest over asylum accommodation plan

The people of Ballinamore in County Letirim have begun staging a peaceful protest at an apartment block in the town to prevent it becoming what they say will become “a glorified, inhumane prison” for 130 asylum seekers who are due to be accommodated there in the coming weeks.

Organisers of the protest say that the decision to place the picket on the apartments was taken after a community ”crisis” meeting in the town on Sunday night which was attended by over 450 local people.

The local community have voiced their serious concerns that the Department of Justice plans to lodge 130 refugees in the apartment block, representing an increase of 15pc to the town’s population overnight, without any consultation with the local community.

A statement issued this morning on behalf of the community expressed “grave concern and complete opposition” to the plan to move 130 asylum seekers into the apartment block because it is “completely disproportionate to the needs of both the asylum seekers and the community at large”.

The people of Ballinamore also emphasised that they would not allow their campaign to be hi-jacked or infiltrated by far-right racist groups as happened in other parts of the country.

The statement says: “We are fully aware of the negative spin that can be put on situations like these and have seen recently where people who have stepped forward to represent their communities have been accused of forms of racism."

The meeting on Sunday night heard that the plan goes against the acknowledged international proportional norms for the resettlement of refugees which is between 1 and 2pc of population while the numbers being planned for Ballinamore by the Department of Justice exceeds 15pc of the town’s population.

“These unfortunate people are being treated as a commodity and are being shoehorned into accommodation sites in large numbers throughout Ireland at an ever increasing rate,” the statement says.

A spokesperson for the Community Council – which is a strictly non-political organisation – called on the Department of Justice to immediately halt the re-housing programme and “listen to the people of Ireland” to re-evaluate its policies on “inhumane” direct provision centres which he said were “nothing more than prisoners for people who have already had to flee war, famine and persecution”.

