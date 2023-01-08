| 7.1°C Dublin

‘There’s only so much work you can get out of staff,’ says A&E consultant amid scenes of chaos in departments across the country

Politicians’ call for greater efficiencies ‘only deflects from the main issue of bed shortages’, say medics

Ger O'Connell, consultant in emergency medicine at the Mater Hospital. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Ger O'Connell, consultant in emergency medicine at the Mater Hospital. Photo: Tony Gavin

Maeve Sheehan

Ger O’Connor, an emergency department consultant, scrolled through his laptop looking for the numbers that “don’t lie”.

A consultant at the Mater Hospital in Dublin since 2009, this winter has been the worst on record for overcrowding in his emergency department (ED), as it is in most other emergency departments in Dublin. There are reasons for this, chief among which is the soaring number of patients going to hospital, as the population gets larger and older.

