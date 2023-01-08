‘There’s only so much work you can get out of staff,’ says A&E consultant amid scenes of chaos in departments across the country

Ger O’Connor, an emergency department consultant, scrolled through his laptop looking for the numbers that “don’t lie”.

A consultant at the Mater Hospital in Dublin since 2009, this winter has been the worst on record for overcrowding in his emergency department (ED), as it is in most other emergency departments in Dublin. There are reasons for this, chief among which is the soaring number of patients going to hospital, as the population gets larger and older.

“More than 101,000 patients came through ED last year compared to 80,000 in 2018 and under 50,000 10 years ago,” he said.

The number of people over the age of 75 coming to ED has increased by 25pc year-on-year, he said. They are more likely to need a bed and to be in hospital for longer.

The Mater Hospital built a €100m 98-bed wing during Covid, bypassing planning under emergency pandemic legislation, “in two years and on budget”, that will open in March this year.

But even that is not enough, said Dr O’Connor, as the beds will be swallowed up by demand.

The hospital — in a catchment area with an ageing population — has calculated it will need to build a new ward of 25 to 30 beds every year until 2040 “just to stand still”, according to Dr O’Connor.

Health chiefs may dispute those figures, “but what it means is we are able to provide for our increasingly complex older patients, with trauma care, critical care — all the stuff that we were short of during Covid”, he said.

“The solution is a mixture of capacity and staff. The stats might seem boring, but they don’t lie: 2.7 beds per 1,000 people in Ireland versus the 4.4 OECD average.

“So we are 40pc below what the EU average is. If you look at Germany, we are a third of that number,” he said.

“There is very little fat to be trimmed at the moment. I accept that the department and the HSE would like more efficiencies out of the system.

“But the bed base we have does not support that. The consultant numbers we have do not support that.

“It might seem boring to keep going on about that, but you can only get so much work out of people.”​

In the worst week of the worst emergency department overcrowding crisis the country has seen, almost every hospital in the country has been grappling with large volumes of patients, many sick with one of a triple-demic of respiratory viruses.

The scenarios reported by nurses included an elderly man waiting 50 hours on a trolley at the Mater Hospital; and chaotic and dangerous scenes from University Hospital Limerick captured by an undercover RTÉ camera showing trolleys back to back lining both sides of a hospital corridor.

The hospital, consistently the worst performer, was so dangerously congested last week — 97 patients were waiting for a bed on Tuesday — that the Limerick City fire chief attended the emergency department to conduct a fire safety inspection. Tuesday beat all records, with 931 people waiting for beds in Irish hospitals, according to INMO figures.

The numbers dropped as the week went on but are expected to rise again after the weekend.

Patients reported spending up to nine days on trolleys and having to sleep on floors.

A woman who was kicked in the face by a horse told the Irish Independent she was waiting 14 hours just to get an X-ray.

The HSE said that 1,800 patients waited over 24 hours in emergency departments in the last week.

The average wait is 13.8 hours for patients who need a bed, and 8.3 hours for those who don’t require admission.

In the HSE’s own Winter Plan — supposedly the blueprint for tackling emergency department overcrowding — “a lack of bed capacity to meet demand” was top of the list of factors causing the problem in the first place.

Next on the list was staffing. Another major factor was integrating patient care in hospitals and in the community.​

Yet the political interventions over the past week from the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and Finance Minister Michael McGrath, highlighted inefficiencies in the system and consultants and other staff not working weekends.

Donnelly acknowledged the need for more beds but also called on consultants to work weekends to speed up discharges and make more beds available for ED patients.

McGrath directed attention towards hospital managers, saying the HSE needs to “reflect and understand why some hospitals are doing far, far better than others”.

The few exceptions to the emergency overcrowding were the basis for the minister’s suspicion that with a little more efficiency, things could be done differently.

University Hospital Waterford and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin managed to have few patients waiting on trolleys last week and on occasion, zero patients on trolleys.

Peadar Gilligan, president of the Irish Medical Organisation, said the system needs 5,000 new hospital beds.

As for staff, the ESRI has said 15,500 new hospital staff will be needed by 2035.

Yet investment in health has been enormous, reaching record levels this year, with a €23.5bn health budget.

The Government says it has hired 16,000 extra staff in three years and Mr Donnelly has said he has provided almost 1,000 extra beds since 2020, with more coming on stream this year.

But from the porters navigating patients through corridors of the ED department, through to nurses, consultants, and management on the admin blocks, each from their different vantage points has the same refrain: it’s still not enough.

Tony Canavan, chief executive of the Saolta group of hospitals in the west and north west, said management matters, but there are only so many efficiencies that can be achieved.

Saolta group hospitals have been battling emergency department congestion in Galway, Letterkenny, Sligo and Mayo.

The hospital group has taken measures, freeing up beds in surgical wards and finding capacity for extra beds where it can.

But one effective tool has been to ramp up multi-disciplinary teams to push discharges and put “structure” on an “unknowable” situation that varies from day to day.

“You don’t know how many people are going to come in, you don’t know how sick they are. You actually don’t know on a day-by-day basis exactly how many beds you are going to have available to deal with them,” Canavan said. “So there are loads and loads of unknowns.

“The management approach that we have seen that works best is to apply as much structure as possible.”

Saolta hospitals hold a 9am “safety huddle” every morning.

Teams of clinical staff, admin and management analyse patients lists — those waiting to be admitted, discharged or waiting on elective treatments — deciding who can go home, who should be allocated the free bed and whose scheduled treatment should be deferred.

Even still, there have not been enough beds.

“Ideally, what would happen is we would have that ‘safety huddle’ meeting and we would have enough beds for everybody, but that is not where we’re at,” Canavan said.

“Take Galway, at 6.30am on Tuesday morning, we had 52 patients in need of admission we didn’t have beds for.

“So we would have needed an additional 52 beds. That’s very simple maths, but at 6.30am on Tuesday morning, that’s what we needed.”

Beds are a long-term, and expensive, fix. And last week the HSE focused on short-term measures to get through the crisis in hand.

Consultants work on-call at weekends. And officials have been telling hospitals to outline their plans for a seven-day working for staff, including senior doctors immediately — in a bid to ease the overcrowding crisis in emergency units.

They were told “to implement seven-day working in hospitals and community services over the next two weeks with immediate effect”.​

Saolta put out the call to staff to ask if more could be done at weekends to improve the throughflow of patients.

“I said is there something more that we can do on Saturday on Sundays that can make a difference to patients,” said Canavan.

The response was positive, he said, with commitments from across the board — pharmacy, nursing, radiography, diagnostics.

“We have additional diagnostics. We have changed consultant rosters to keep things flowing on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“I have to say I cringe a little bit when announcements like ‘work hard’ come because staff don’t need to be told to work, they are already committed to looking after their patients anyhow.”

If Canavan cringed, consultants were outraged.

Lisa Cunningham, an emergency department consultant in Mayo General Hospital, said she has been on call every fifth weekend in the emergency department, and worked 12 days in a row, with four of those on 24-hour call

“It is deflecting from the real issue which is bed capacity and deflecting on to healthcare workers,” she said.

“I don’t have any more shoulder to put to the wheel.”

It is not clear this weekend how many staff responded to the HSE’s call to give their weekends — at least those staff who weren’t already working — to speed up care, treatment and discharges to keep patients moving through the system.

Or what difference this extra effort may have made in clearing the blockages.

When those figures do become available, they will no doubt be seized on and analysed by health officials in the HSE and the Department of Health.

Dr O’Connor spent part of Christmas Day tending to emergency patients at the Mater.

“When we are on call, we are present in the hospital for large periods of time over the weekend. I think in fairness the unions have called the minster out on that.

“I would call him out on the fact that we consistently have 900 consultant vacancies in the system.

“I would call him out on the fact that we have a lower density of consultants compared to most OECD countries,” he said. “Ultimately the solutions are in a lot of ways very simple. It is more capacity and more resources in our hospital system.”