'There's no judgement here, it's completely good vibes' - thousands celebrate Pride 2018
Thousands of people dressed in all the colours of the rainbow celebrated the annual Pride parade in Dublin today.
The theme of this year's parade was 'We Are Family' and began at 2pm at St. Stephen's Green.
The parade continued on towards Kevin Street and Church Street before turning into Smithfield.
The parade featured colourful floats from LGBT+ organisations as well as companies including Tesco, one of this years sponsors. Members of the public flocked in their thousands to walk alongside the parade and hoardes of people watched from the sidelines.
Political parties also came out to show their support, as well as members of the Defence Forces, who participated in uniform for the first time.
Former President Mary McAleese walked in the parade alongside her husband Martin, their son Justin and his husband Fionan, also spotted in the crowd were Health Minister Simon Harris and senator David Norris.
We spoke to people about what Pride means to them.
One woman said: "You can be yourself on Pride, you look around you and everyone from every walk of life, every shape, creed, and age is here."
Another man said that he enjoys how inclusive Pride is.
"There's absolutely no judgement here and that's what's good about it, it's completely good vibes," he said.
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald gave an impassioned speech calling for sane-sex marriage to be legalised in Northern Ireland.
She also called for the full implementation of the full implementation of the Children and Family Relationship Act.
The Dublin Central TD said: "We stand in solidarity to those in the North who are still struggling to have their families recognised in the most basic of ways – marriage equality.
“The people here, the people of pride are an unstoppable force. Rights are for all. Equality is for all. Change is coming and make no mistake the North is next.
“We are family’ has other meanings too. The fight for recognition for LGBTQI families goes on. The Children and Family Relationships Act needs to be fully implemented now. Be fully confident that Sinn Féin stands with you in that struggle."
She called on people to work together to deliver positive change.
“Ireland is changing and you are driving that change but we all have a part to play," she said.
"Together we delivered marriage equality. Together we delivered repeal of the 8thamendment.
“Together we can drive change. North and South, East and West. We have more to do and further to travel," she said.
Traffic restrictions remain in place throughout the day, with St. Stephen's Green South closed until 6pm and Haymarket in Smithfield closed until 10pm.
Dublin Pride began on June 21st with a number events across the city taking place all week, concluding with today's parade. The first Dublin Pride parade took place in June 1983, organised by the National Gay Federation (now NXF).
This year's Dublin Pride takes place just weeks after the 25th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute last week to those who suffered before the legislation was passed.
"Men and women of all ages who tried to live and love and be themselves in a society where their identity was feared and despised, and who were aliens in their own country for their entire lives," he said.
"We cannot erase the wrong that was done to them. What we can say is that we have learned as a society from their suffering.
"Their stories have helped change us for the better; they have made us more tolerant, more understanding and more human."
