'There’s an evil person out on the streets, beware’ - woman on hearing that stepfather who sexually abused her was released from jail

A young woman whose stepfather was jailed for sexually assaulting her as a child has spoken about the fear of bumping into him in the streets after he was released from prison yesterday.

Laura Johnston waived her anonymity two years ago, to identify her attacker and in hope of helping other victims to come forward.

Her stepfather George Crombie (49), of Bloomfield Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in November 2016.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to eight counts of sexually assaulting Laura Johnston in their Ringsend home when she was aged between 10 and 13 years old between February 2004 and December 2006.

George Crombie. Photo: Tony Gavin

Speaking on his release from Arbour Hill Prison yesterday, Ms Johnston urged members of the public to “beware”.

“I don’t think anything will ever sort him out. There's an evil person out there on the streets so beware people,” Laura said on RTÉ's Liveline today.

Ms Johnston added that she fears she will see him out in Dublin one day.

“If he’s in the city centre, I could be going shopping and bump into him some day,” she said.

“I think it’s important that people should know where he is at every time, because I don’t want that to happen to somebody else.”

Ms Johnston said while she was “happy” with his two-and-a-half-year sentence at the time, she now believes that the sentence was a “joke”.

“At the time the sentence didn’t mean anything, it was naming and shaming him for what he was. I was happy with it at the time but now looking back it’s an absolute joke.

“There are people locked up for 10 years for selling drugs, and then there’s the likes of him that’s getting away with what he has done to me.

Laura Johnston leaves Dublin Circuit Court after her stepfather George Crombie was jailed. Photo: Tony Gavin

“He's destroyed me, and I have to live with this for the rest of my life. I’m dealing with it and I’ve had a lot of support, I’m okay.”

During the case it was heard that Crombie had a knife stuck in the waistband of his pyjama bottoms during one assault and that he had put a dog lead around her neck while attacking her.

She explained how she felt she was in the “dark” for years and suffered from depression after the assault, but has since found hope.

“I was in those dark corners for a long time, I know what it’s like. I remember being a young girl listening to stories on the radio, stories on the television about rape and sexual abuse, and me being afraid to come out.

“I had suicidal thoughts, I couldn’t see past anything. I blocked it out for a long time then it all came rushing back, I was just so depressed.

“It was a tough few years, but I think I’ve come to the end of the tunnel now. It’s always going to be there but it’s just learning to live with it now.”

Ms Johnston urged other victims of sexual abuse to know that they’re not alone and to reach out for help.

“Please don’t be afraid because there’s so much support out there, at the end of the day they should suffer for us suffering.

“They can’t just walk out of prison after doing this after two years and think that they’re going to live a normal life and people not knowing what they are. No, that’s not right. Please speak up.”

If you have been affected by any of the issue raised in this article you can contact the Rape Crisis Centre on their 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888 or visit www.rapecrisishelp.ie

