'There's a very big sadness'- mother of Irishman killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash relieved to bring remains home

The mother of Irish aid worker Mícheál (Mick) Ryan, who died in a plane crash earlier this year, has said that it is with great sadness, but relief, that she brings his remains home to Clare to be buried.

Mick, from Lahinch, Co Clare was among 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard the Boeing 737 MAX jetliner that crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya on March 10.

The 39-year-old father-of-two was due to celebrate his 40th birthday in Rome with his wife Naoise just a fortnight after the tragedy claimed his life.

Having travelled to Addis Ababa two days ago, Mick's mother Christine is currently en route home, where after driving from Dublin with his remains, she will bury her son in a private ceremony.

Christine, who described her son as "a very caring person" continued that he "cared about humanity and was concerned for people and for the betterment for their situations and tried to do his best to improve them for the marginalsied."

The heartbroken mother said that she was proud to see the hero's send off that her son received as his body was flown home to Ireland, but said that there is "very big sadness and a very big loss" for Mick's young children.

"It absolutely is emotionally draining but I had the support of my other son Tiernan who came with me as well and is on the way back with me because I honestly wouldn't have been able to do it on my own," she said on RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke.

"They looked after us quite well. We met with representatives of the Ethiopian government and representatives of where he worked in the UN and they brought us to see the casket and so on yesterday and we had an Irish priest with us as well and he said prayers.

"They have honored him quite a lot as well because he's actually coming back as a UN hero because of all the lives he saved and because of all the work he did so they're honoring him quite well and we're happy about that as well."

"We're bringing him back home now," she added.

"We all have a sense of relief that remains have been found and we can bring him home. My two daughters have had babies recently so they couldn't come out with me but we'll meet up in Clare for the burial. We're finding it difficult.

"There's a very big sadness and a very big loss for them (Mick's children) but that is unfortunately the way it is.

Christine said that after the public circumstances of her son's death, it was her family's wish for him to have a private burial in their local graveyard.

"Myself and Tiernan have gone out to Addis to be with the remains to bring them back to Dublin first and then to Clare," she said.

"We intend to drive to Clare and we have UN personnel and representatives of the government and foreign affairs and the embassy and so on meeting us at the airport and we're heading back to Clare and he'll have An Garda Síochána then as well.

"So we're going to have a private burial in a graveyard in Ennistimon as well later on this evening but that is private. We have had a public celebration of his life and we would like the burial to be private."

Online Editors