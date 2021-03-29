LUDGATE Hub in Skibbereen is proof that any business can be run from rural Ireland with the right connectivity.

The west Cork town launched the country’s first rural remote-working hub in 2016 after local entrepreneurs decided they were sick of seeing students leave for college and never return.

When Vodafone and the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) came together to make Skibbereen Ireland’s first gigabit broadband town, it set in motion a rural revival that exceeded all expectations.

Ludgate Hub has led to 146 new jobs and created a space for up to 75 people to work remotely. The pandemic has led to a demand for more spaces with many people now forced to work from home.

Read More

Read More

“We’ve had a lecturer from University College Cork working here since last September as they had virtually no connectivity in their home,” said hub manager Elma Connolly.

Novelists, writers, lawyers and tech workers all avail of the hub’s facilities.

The Ludgate team itself is made up of west Corkonians who returned from Dublin, the UK and New York.

Thankfully the Skibbereen they came back to is very different to the one they left. It used to take locals up to a day to download large files for work and running a business there verged on the impossible, but now it contributes millions of euro to the Cork economy every year.

“Young people didn’t have much to keep them here beforehand,” said Daragh Whooley, business expansion lead with Ludgate.

Mr Whooley spent 25 years working in senior management roles before joining Ludgate last September. His jobs often involved a weekly 650km round-trip commute to Dublin from his home in Clonakilty.

He said the pandemic made him reassess what is important in life and as “one of the lucky ones” who can work remotely, he now has more time for family and for himself.

“I have spoken to four people since last Wednesday who are interested in relocating. We have a couple based in Dublin who have been in contact looking to relocate here.

"It’s so much more than just a physical hot desk as there’s a great sense of community also.”

With its high-speed broadband, beautiful scenery and foodie hotspots, Skibbereen shows rural Ireland can thrive with a bit of investment.

The Government’s Rural Future Plan, unveiled today, will see some of a €1bn rural regeneration fund used to convert old cinemas, theatres and town halls into 400 remote-working hubs across the country.

In its previous life, the Ludgate building was home to the local cinema and later a bakery. It lay empty for years until local businessman John Field decided to donate it to house the Hub.

They are hoping to announce an opening date for their new premises, which will double their capacity, sooner rather than later. For manager Elma Connolly, Skibbereen offers hope that rural Ireland can survive.

“The GAA, youth clubs and businesses have all benefited from remote working. It’s an exciting time,” she said.

The Government’s new five-year rural strategy has been welcomed by business groups, publicans and budding entrepreneurs.

Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys vowed to give people the option of staying in their communities while progressing their careers as for too long “Dublin has represented the only option”.

The people of Cork weren’t going to let that continue.