'There's a dark cloud over Mayo' - tributes paid to GAA footballer following tragic drowning

Tributes have been paid to the “passionate, humorous and very witty” young man who was killed in a road traffic accident on Saturday.

David Walsh (28), from Burrishoole, near Newport, Co. Mayo, died after his car plunged into a tidal river which feeds into Clew Bay.

The local club, Glenhest Rovers FC, paid tribute to the young man in a post on Facebook describing him as a “man you could always rely on.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we must confirm the death of our inspirational clubmate David Walsh.

“Without a shadow of a doubt the toughest and saddest day and days this club has ever face and a dark shadow has been cast across the club and wider Newport community with the shock news.

"Walshy has been a club man through and through since he joined up with out club as a fresh faced laden at U12.

“A fantastic player leader, passionate, humorous and very witty, competitive, a great friend, teammate and all round good character.”

David played for local GAA club Burrishoole as well as soccer club Glenhest Rovers FC.

Meanwhile, Local Councillor Christy Hyland who knew the family said the incident leaves "a dark cloud over West Mayo this weekend" and said he was devastated this could happen to “such nice people".

He said the family were well-known in the area.

Gardaí confirmed a man's body was discovered at 7am on Saturday morning when a car was recovered from the Newport river.

An investigation was launched and the road at the scene was closed for forensic investigation.

A funeral mass will take place at noon on Wednesday followed by a burial in Burrishoole cemetery.

