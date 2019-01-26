'There won't be any play centres left if this continues' - owners in 'state of panic' over rising cover

OWNERS of children’s play centres across the country are said to be in a “state of panic” over rising insurance costs.

Stephanie Reid, owner of Monkey Business in Co Galway, said many of the owners are convinced that they won’t have businesses this time next year, with a number already facing closure.

“It’s a huge issue, we have a group of play centre owners and they’re all in a panic. I’m 90pc sure there won’t be any left next year if this continues,” Stephanie told Independent.ie.

“With many people having renewals coming up, insurance companies seem to be picking high numbers out of the sky. The thing is they’re not making money from them, play centres are considered ‘high risk’.”

“It seems like they’re picking policies depending on location, and things like their history of claims and then giving out quotes.”

One of the leading members of the group, Linda Murray, found out on Monday that her insurance had spiralled.

Linda explained how she was given a quote of €2,500 for insurance when she first opened Huckleberry’s Den in Navan in May 2013, but was last year quoted almost €16,500.

She said that she has had two claims over the past five years, neither of which were negligent.

Failing to match the rocketing premium prices, Linda said she now faces closure if she cannot find insurance.

“I’m not going down without a fight. I’m gone now until something changes, and I don’t know where I’m going to get insurance,” Linda told Independent.ie.

“I’ve got 12 employees and I’ve been open for five years. If we close our centre in Navan, there won’t be any indoor play areas for children in the locality. We complain about obesity among children, but where are they supposed to play on a rainy day?”.

According to Linda, the insurance difficulties may come from an increase in fraudulent claims nationwide.

“Parents need to stop wrapping their kids in cotton wool. Kids need to be able to run, they’ll graze their arms or their legs, and unfortunately sometimes they may break an arm or a leg.

“But that's not the playgrounds fault, neither is it the child’s fault, the play centre hasn't been negligent- the child simply fell. It happens. We used to run and fall all the time when we were kids, but we didn’t run into court to get money for it.”

One incident that Linda recalls was a letter she received from a customer, claiming their child had been injured at their centre unbeknownst to Linda and her staff.

“I received a claim where I had nine staff members on, seven of which were first-aid trained, and there was no incident report or nothing reported to staff,” she explained.

“Four months later I got a letter saying their child had been injured at our centre. There was no child left crying, and no CCTV evidence. When you get something like that, that you don’t know if it happened, the onus should be on them.”

The group of owners have received support from the Alliance for Insurance Reform, of which Linda is a board member.

A spokesperson for the group, Peter Boland, told Independent.ie that the group have noticed the children’s sector being particularly hit with high insurance quotes.

“What we’re seeing is that certain sectors are being affected and kids play zones are one of them. Regardless of the reasons, what seems to be happening is that areas that facilitate the children of the country are particularly targeted,” he said.

“If you look at the attitude towards playgrounds, adventure centres, bouncy castles and the likes in Ireland, it appears they’re all under threat.”

Mr Boland said that the alliance would like to see the establishment of a Garda Fraud Unit in the near future to deal with these claims.

"We also need a massive improvement in transparency coming from insurance industry. We’re calling on the industry to tell us what reduction in our premiums we’re going to get because of all the reforms being pushed through.

“We're frustrated with the lack of progress. We’re not trying to be hysterical or alarmist, but we did say 10 months ago that kids play centres are in danger of closing, and they are.”

A spokesperson for Bonkers.ie, a comparison site for insurance cover, said that one of the problems lies with an increase in exaggerated claims over the last few years.

“The main issue here is the huge increase in personal liability claims in Ireland over the past few years. In 2007, for instance, there were 133 High Court personal injury cases with court awards. By 2016, there were 390,” they told Independent.ie.

“While some claims are genuine, many are frivolous at best and outright fraudulent at worst, and this is pushing up the cost of insurance for everyone, to the point where it's unaffordable for some businesses.

“It doesn't help that awards for personal injury claims in Irish courts are sometimes multiples of those awarded in other jurisdictions.”

