There will be around €1.5bn for tax cuts and new spending measures in next year’s budget, according to forecasts set out the Government’s Summer Economic Statement.

Around €500m will be budget for new tax measures in the budget with proposals to link income tax bands to inflation under consideration to ensure incomes are not impacted by growth.

The Cabinet signed off on new spending forecasts until the end of the Dáil term which signal significant tax measures and spending.

The economic statement predicts significant economic growth over the coming four years which will allow for more spending and tax cuts.

The statement forecasts the Government will have around €1.5bn for extra spending and tax cuts every year for the next four years.

There was a clash between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael during negotiations on the economic statement on spending on housing.

Fianna Fáil were pushing for additional spending on housing but Fine Gael insisted additional funding for tax cuts and welfare increases also should be considered as part of the long term forecasts.

During negotiations, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insisted there should funding allocated for impact of growth on tax and welfare.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien pushed for more State support to address the housing crisis.

Mr O’Brien has a number of proposals under his Housing for All plan which will require significant budget resources such as grants to allow first time buyers do up old homes.

A Fine Gael source said: “There are 15 other departments, it’s not all just about housing”.