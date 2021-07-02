Locals in west Waterford are rallying behind a pub believed to be linked to a Covid outbreak of up to 200 cases.

More than 2,000 people from the Dungarvan electoral area have presented for testing at a pop-up centre after a spike in infections over the last two weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last night said the outbreak “started in a pub” and later spread into the community, but locals say it is unfair to blame one venue “as there were many other factors at play”.

It is understood a gathering “of up to a dozen people” outside a pub after a family funeral may have resulted in a number of cases.

The bar has been shut for the best part of a year like most of the hospitality sector. It had been open recently for outdoor service only.

Business owners say west Waterford has been thriving due to the spate of good weather and the reopening of pubs and restaurants.

Dungarvan, a popular coastal town, has been awash with tourists from all over.

Emilene Stafford, owner of Merry’s Gastro Pub, said she doesn’t think it’s fair “for any one place to be blacklisted” as “people have been coming from everywhere”.

“I obviously feel very bad for the people who got infected and got the virus, but I feel it’s very unfair that a pub got targeted,” she told Independent.ie.

“It didn’t just happen to that pub, which isn’t actually in Dungarvan, it happened to other businesses around town. There were many other factors at play. I feel bad for the family after the funeral, as they’ve had enough grief in their life. They reinvested in their business to get it open like the rest of us.”

Ms Stafford said Dungarvan has been battling the outbreak for around two weeks now and she found it “a bit coincidental” that a pub was being solely blamed in a week which saw the reopening of hospitality pushed back indefinitely.

“We’ve put so much blood, sweat and tears into reopening. Obviously it’s worrying the virus seems to be getting aggressive again, but the path they’re taking with saying the pub was responsible for all the cases, I don’t think that’s fair on the owners.

“We’ve all worked hard together to keep people safe.”

Local representatives believe the area is getting the outbreak under control after a “doubling down on the basic precautions”.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor McGuinness praised locals for being proactive about testing and tracing.

“We’ve had around 10pc of the population in the Dungarvan electoral area present for testing,” he said.

“People are concerned at how fast the numbers increased in west Waterford. On a positive note, the community is rallying around individuals and they’re taking responsibility.

“There’s a lot of travel between counties and west Waterford is a popular destination for a lot of people, so to get into the realm of pointing fingers would not be very helpful.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn described the outbreak as “complex”.

While it is not known if the surge in cases is linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Dr Glynn said outbreaks seem to be spreading more easily across communities.

“This is not like previously. The outbreaks are very easily spreading across the community, across settings,” he said.

“It’s not about one workplace, one pub, one family; once it gets into a community, it’s spreading much easier than we’ve seen.”

Fine Gael councillor Damien Geoghegan said that he hopes a “certain level of pragmatism” will be applied to the outbreak.

“Nphet mentioned Dungarvan specifically, but it’s actually the electoral area and not just Dungarvan itself. We’re well over a week into this now and people are moving on as such. The HSE has handled it properly and the community has responded very well. The pop-up test centre seems to have worked.

"Life is continuing as normal.”