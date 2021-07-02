| 19°C Dublin

‘There were many other factors at play’ – locals in Dungarvan rally together after outbreak linked to pub

Emilene Stafford, owner of Merry's Gastro Pub in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Mary Browne Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Locals in west Waterford are rallying behind a pub believed to be linked to a Covid outbreak of up to 200 cases.

More than 2,000 people from the Dungarvan electoral area have presented for testing at a pop-up centre after a spike in infections over the last two weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last night said the outbreak “started in a pub” and later spread into the community, but locals say it is unfair to blame one venue “as there were many other factors at play”.

