The owner of a takeaway that was temporarily closed due to live and dead flies being found throughout the premises has said the accumulation of bugs was down to "Ireland's heatwave."

The owner of a takeaway that was temporarily closed due to live and dead flies being found throughout the premises has said the accumulation of bugs was down to "Ireland's heatwave."

'There were dead flies because of the heatwave' - Owner of takeaway says there's 'no issues with rodents or hygiene'

Taulant Cala, owner of Little Italy in Bunclody, Co Wexford, said he had to leave the door of the takeaway open during the hot conditions, and this is why flies were found by health inspectors.

A report by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland found "there was no means of controlling of controlling flies. There was significant accumulations of dead flies in the light fittings in the dry goods store."

The report also said there was no running hot water and areas of the chipper were "in a filthy condition".

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Cala said his takeway reopened after three days and he has now addressed the issues.

"I can say that I had issue with health and safety in my business but not as much as they said. I can confirm that my shop was closed for two days due to family emergency and when I opened I was cleaning, they [the FSAI] found me cleaning.

"This has caused me a lot of damage. There was not as much flies as they said in the news.

"I am operating since January 2016."

Mr Cala said the FSAI called to the premises after a customer complained about rodent activity.

However, he claims there is no issue with rats in the takeaway and insists he has set up rodent monitoring as a means of pest control.

"We don't care about money, we care about our customers and we are here to provide nice food."

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on businesses in June, while another four Closure Orders were served under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

One Improvement Order was served by the HSE on Neree Mbala Afro Food Shop t/a Neree Mbala, 10a Base Enterprise Centre, Damastown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

And one Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Newlands Food Market Ltd t/a Lituanica (retailer), Adelaide Street, Sligo.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: "It is disappointing to see such a high number of Enforcement Orders for a second month running. Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure the food they serve is safe to eat."

Online Editors