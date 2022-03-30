‘There was no protection for anybody’: Coroner slams ‘shambolic’ fire protection in apartment building where father and son died

Fire protection was “shambolic” in an apartment building which was engulfed in a fire that claimed the lives of a father and son, a coroner has said.

Coroner Eamon MacGowan said there was “no doubt” that Christopher ‘Sunny’ Harte (63) and his son Sean (34) would not have died had there been a fire alarm in the property.

An inquest jury returned a verdict of accidental death for both men who died after collapsing in the doorway of their apartment at Market Street, Sligo, on April 22, 2017.

Speaking at the close of the three-day inquest, Mr MacGowan said “there was no protection there for anybody”.

The jury had heard there had been no power to the fire alarm for a number of years, there were no exit direction signs in the building and the doors to the individual apartments were not certified fire doors.

In a rider, the jury called for “robust measures” to be put in place to ensure that property owners and managers comply with all fire safety legislation and regulations.

Shelly Harte who lost her father and brother in the fire told the coroner that she has had sleepless nights since the tragedy but the family had tried to keep going.

She said the deaths had left a hole as the two men were such characters and were well loved around the town.

“Everybody knew them from their outgoing nature,” she said.

Another family member speaking from the public gallery told the coroner they wanted answers “so that this does not happen again”.

The jury was given details of the post mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan who found that both men died from inhalation of smoke and gas fumes. Toxicology results indicated recent cocaine use in the case of both men.

Gerry O’Malley, Sligo’s chief fire officer at the time of the tragedy, pointed out in a report after the fire, that Henry Auctioneers, a local firm that was described as letting agents, had maintained they did not have management responsibility for the premises.

He said that as all efforts to contact the landlords had failed there was no evidence available to the fire service to demonstrate that fire safety was being managed in the building.

The jury heard the building was owned by Santos Singh who is based in Birmingham and that Mrs Singh had sometimes stayed in the ground floor apartment in the building.

Sean Monaghan, who worked for Henry Auctioneers, told the inquest that if repairs were needed in the building, Mrs Singh was informed and she would get someone to do the work.

Mary Henry, his employer, told the inquest her company were the letting agents but Mrs Singh didn’t pay them to manage the property.

In his submission, Ciaran Tansey, solicitor for the Harte family, said his experts had concluded that the fire was caused by an electrical appliance, possibly a dehumidifier given the evidence of dampness and the fact the the door was open in the apartment where the fire started.

He said one witness had noted a burning smell from as early as midnight that night and had mentioned it on the phone to his mother while another tenant had noted what he described as an electrical smell.

The jury heard evidence that at 4.30am on the night of the fire Sean Harte sent a Snapchat message to a local man Shane Fallon asking: “Is there a party”.

Mr Fallon recalled that he was walking home a short time later when he saw smoke on Market Street and he messaged Sean Harte saying there was a fire near him. Sean Harte never opened that message, he said.

Minutes later he saw the two casualties being carried out by firemen and he recognized Sean Harte.

The jury also recommended with regard to multi-occupancy residential properties that local authority reports include input from a suitably qualified fire safety officer. This would require a formal arrangement between housing and fire safety services “to share information and agree a protocol to ensure compliance with all fire safety regulations”, the jury said.

In his report, the chief fire officer said the primary function of a fire detection and alarm system was to give an early warning of fire and increasing the time for occupants to escape. It is “the first line of defence from fire in any premises”.

He also found that if the door of the apartment where the fire started – which witnesses said had been wide open for days – had been fitted with a self-closing device, and if there was a functioning fire alarm “it is likely that the smoke and fire spread would have been delayed affording the occupants of remainder of the building sufficient time to evacuate safely”.

