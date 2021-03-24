‘There was no pact’ – Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu denies deal with Government parties for Seanad seats

Lord Mayor of Dublin and Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu claims there was no pact in place for Seanad seats between her party and the other parties in Government.

It comes after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he will not be voting for her as he has already suggested the party should instead back Government candidates – those of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Ms Chu decided to run for the Seanad as an independent and said today her reason was that there should be female and minority representation on the ballot.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had agreed to stand just one candidate in the upcoming Seanad by-elections, which would ensure support for former senators Gerry Horkan and Maria Byrne.

However, speaking today, Ms Chu said “there was no pact in place” with her party.

“If I was told there was a pact within the coalition, I wouldn’t have gone against it,” she said

“I was told, as were other people in a meeting, that there was no pact. I know Minister Donohoe is saying there was a deal, but I certainly was told that there was not”, she said, speaking on Claire Byrne Live.

She said the details were discussed in a private meeting that “there was no pact in place”.

“There was a motion for a selection convention within the executive of the Green Party and that motion fell” due to time constraints, a coalition government, and a possibility of not winning,” she said.

She said the motion didn’t stop anyone from running for the Seanad and it was “absolutely fine” that the party leader is not supporting her run.

Mr Ryan said previously he didn’t know if Ms Chu should be the chair of the party and that he would not vote for her in the Seanad by-election.

Ms Chu also said a report, which indicated that 10 out of the 16 Green Party TDs and senators opposed her candidacy, is "inaccurate".

"That was a vote that didn't pass a two-third majority to stop anyone from running – it didn't pass," she said.

She said she’s happy “to have the opportunity to be on a ballot where no woman or no member from a minority background is on the ballot”.

“For me it’s really important that there is someone on the ballot that is a woman and a woman from a minority background”, she said.

Ms Chu also said Mr Ryan did not answer two of her phone calls this week.

She told the party executive in a meeting on Monday of her intention to run and then tried calling him twice before formally launching her campaign today.

“I did try calling Eamon twice.

“He was really busy so I left him a message and I did tell my executive and tell the parliamentary party and the wider membership,” she said.

A spokesperson for Minister Ryan said that the Minister tried to ring Ms Chu this morning but did not get a response.

Ms Chu said she waited until the Government published the revised Climate Action Bill yesterday to make a formal announcement.

She said the Minister for Transport has been “really really busy” with the launch of the Bill.

“The man is up to his eyes so I don't think I will be speaking to him until later on this week,” she said.

Ms Chu said despite running as an independent, she will represent the Green Party if elected – “if” she is still a member.

“I made it very clear for 18 months, and especially the last 12 months, that there needs to be people of all backgrounds on the ballot and I made that very clear to my leadership and my executive,” Ms Chu said.

“Any discussion or unhappiness, I’m hoping members will bring to me.”

She said it is up to the members if she remains as chair of the party.

“My role is put there by the members, it’s up to them to decide whether they want me still there or not as chair.”

While Cllr Chu said that she “absolutely” has confidence in Mr Ryan remaining as party leader, she indicated that he should not lead the party into the next election.

“I think that 15 years at that stage will be a very long time for going into another leadership with the same person.”

She backed deputy leader Catherine Martin in her unsuccessful leadership bid last year and Minister Martin nominated Ms Chu as a candidate for her Seanad race.

Independent.ie has contacted a spokesperson for the Minister for comment.

