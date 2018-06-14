'There is significant shrinkage in your tumours' - Vicky Phelan shares positive update from her doctor

Doctors for Vicky Phelan have told her that there is 'significant shrinkage' in her tumours and she has also said that she is 'no longer in pain anymore'.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/there-is-significant-shrinkage-in-your-tumours-vicky-phelan-shares-positive-update-from-her-doctor-37010893.html

