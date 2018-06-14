'There is significant shrinkage in your tumours' - Vicky Phelan shares positive update from her doctor
Doctors for Vicky Phelan have told her that there is 'significant shrinkage' in her tumours and she has also said that she is 'no longer in pain anymore'.
Ms Phelan, who brought the CervicalCheck scandal to light was speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Ray D'Arcy show this afternoon when she revealed an update on her health.
Ms Phelan said that she had a CT scan earlier thsi week and yesterday she took a call from her oncologist David Fennelly.
"My doctor said this is absolutely fantastic news, you won't believe it... There is significant shrinkage in your tumours," she told the show.
Ms Phelan has been on a drug called Pembrolizumab since April after the HSE agreed to cover the costs.
The drug, which she gets every three weeks, costs more than €8,000 for every dose.
However, after only three doses there have been shrinkage and Ms Phelan said Dr Fennelly told her: "you don't realise how big this is for cancer and for cancer patients".
Ms Phelan also revealed that she is no longer in pain.
"My stomach has gone down, I'm not in pain anymore," she said.
Online Editors
