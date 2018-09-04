Works are set to begin to reopen a road in south Dublin that has been closed for almost a year, South Dublin County Council (SDCC) have confirmed.

'There is now an end in sight’ - locals rejoice as road closed for 10 months set to reopen

Edmonstown Road, known as the “gateway” to the Dublin mountains by locals, was closed by the council in November 2017 following alleged unauthorised excavation works.

Residents in the area began a campaign to reopen the road, after the closure led them to endure a daily 10km detour for “a pint of milk”.

After a 290-day closure, SDCC announced this week that works will begin in the next two weeks to reopen the road, with an expected completion time of 12 weeks.

Local residents Margaret Kearney, Stephanie O'Toole, Miriam Mason and Valerie Keogh who are affected due to the closed-off Edmondstown Road (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

“South Dublin County Council initiated legal proceedings seeking an order of the Court, that remedial works be carried out following unauthorised excavation and that the Edmondstown Road be reinstated and the road reopened. The legal process while continuing, is taking longer than anticipated,” a spokesperson for SDCC said.

“In the context of this uncertain legal timeframe and in order to avoid any potential weather erosion the Council has decided that it is in the best interests of the local residents and businesses as well as the wider public who have been severely impacted by the closure that the works are undertaken by a specialist contractor on behalf of the Council.”

The council added that the legal case is ongoing.

“To this end a contractor has been appointed and works will commence within the next two weeks. The duration of the works is expected to be 12 weeks from commencement. The Council will continue to pursue its legal action.”

Members of the ‘Reopen Edmonstown Road Now Campaign’ told Independent.ie that they are “delighted” with the news following a lengthy campaign.

“Locals are overjoyed with this news as it brings certainty and there is now an end in sight to what has been a most disruptive period in our lives,” local resident Miriam Mason told Independent.ie.

“Great credit is due to the local community who showed perseverance and tenacity in the ongoing campaign to reopen Edmondstown Road.”

Ms Mullins added that the community will continue to monitor the progress of the works throughout the winter months.

“As another winter looms we look forward to the commencement of repair works and we will be monitoring progress very closely.

“Edmondstown Road is the gateway to the mountains and Dubliners far and wide will welcome the decision to reopen the road to bring an end to the disruption caused by the closure of Edmondstown Road.”

Over the summer, frustrated resident Valerie Keogh told Independent.ie that the road closures were affecting businesses in the area, as well as the route that emergency services were taking.

Online Editors