There are still questions to be answered about Tuam mother and baby home, insists new Archbishop

Dr Francis Duffy said he was “seeking to learn more about what happened” at the home

Sarah Mac Donald

Anyone who wishes to talk about Tuam’s mother and baby home will find “a welcome and a listening ear”, the new Catholic Archbishop of Tuam has said.

Dr Francis Duffy, who succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary on January 9, said: “There are questions to be answered.”

