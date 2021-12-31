There are still questions to be answered about Tuam mother and baby home, insists new Archbishop

Anyone who wishes to talk about Tuam’s mother and baby home will find “a welcome and a listening ear”, the new Catholic Archbishop of Tuam has said.

Dr Francis Duffy, who succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary on January 9, said: “There are questions to be answered.”

He added that he was “seeking to learn more about what happened” at the home run by the Bon Secours order.

“I have read the report and different articles,” Archbishop Duffy said.

“My aim is to learn more, and I will be listening very carefully to what people have to say. There are a lot of people affected and I am very happy to listen. I think it is important to do so.

“Anyone who wishes to come and talk to me will find a welcome and listening ear.”

The 63-year-old from Bawnboy, Co Cavan, said he was trying also to learn more about Tuam, the largest diocese in the country, and its geography.

“It’s a big area, it’s a lot bigger than Ardagh and Clonmacnoise and it’s an area that I’m not familiar with, but I’m looking forward to getting to know it very well,” he said.

Asked about the challenges ahead, specifically the significant decrease in priest numbers in Tuam – down to 47 from 115 in 1996, which was highlighted recently by Archbishop Neary – Dr Duffy said he was “very conscious of the declining number of clergy” and the “dramatic decline in the number of people studying for the priesthood”.

Only two seminarians are training in Tuam, compared with 14 in 1996.

The “sustained” decline in vocations was affecting most Irish dioceses Dr Duffy said.

“I think it’s important to face that fact, address it and plan for the future,” he added.

“It’s important for people to know that they have a priest now, but in a year or two they may have no resident priest and a neighbouring priest will be looking after the pastoral care. That’s a reality.”

He is also conscious that another challenge is the fact that as priests get older, “energy levels go down”.

“That’s something we have to address in whatever way we can,” he said.

The recent ordination of Tuam’s first three permanent deacons will be “part of the future”, but Dr Duffy stressed that renewal “has to be much wider than that”.

He believes the synodal process, which the global church and the church in Ireland have embarked on, is “vital”.

It is an approach to renewal he embraced in Ardagh and Clonmacnoise where a listening process was undertaken and plans were well under way for a diocesan assembly, but this was delayed by the pandemic.

Speaking about the second pandemic Christmas, Dr Duffy said he was conscious that “Christmas can be a difficult time for many people”.

“We are aware of those who have died, especially in the last year or so, in terrible circumstances with Covid, where the normal supportive mourning and grieving with family, friends, extended family and neighbours hasn’t been there,” he said.

However, he paid tribute to communities that have “risen to the occasion” by “being present outside of churches and lining streets to express sympathy and solidarity with people who are mourning”.

He is conscious that the mental health of many people has taken a knock because of being isolated during the health emergency.

“Even one encounter with a person is a lift,” he said. “All those little encounters that make up a day were missing for a lot of people.

“So that will certainly have had a detrimental and negative effect.”

He made a point of contacting his priests in the diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise several times during the lockdowns.

“Priests like to be out among their people,” Dr Duffy said. “So I am concerned that had a negative effect on priests because human contact is part and parcel of a priest’s daily work.”

He expressed disdain for those who abuse retail staff over mask-wearing rules.

“People at the till are giving a service, they’re working. It’s incomprehensible to me why people would be abusive to them,” he said.

“Their work is vital and they kept food supplies going. They have to be respected for that and thanked for that.”

He also expressed concern for small businesses and the hospitality sector, which have “suffered a lot”.

Tourism, he said, was a “vital part of the economic structure of Ireland and they had been hit badly over the last year-and-a-half”.

Paying tribute to frontline workers who have toiled day in and day out to look after the sick, he said: “There is a lot of uncertainty about what this Omicron variant will be like and its effects.

“The risk is certainly heightened, so we are not out of the woods yet.

“The Government is promoting the booster vaccine, which I think is very important.”

Despite all the doom and gloom of the pandemic, Dr Duffy believes Christmas will have offered people fresh hope.

“I think it’s really where heaven and earth meet,” he said. “It’s one of those very moving moments in terms of faith.

“The Christmas story reminds us of what is precious to us – family and friends.”

He is also aware there were many absences this Christmas of Irish people who have emigrated and could not return to spend time with their families because of the pandemic.

“Those absences are felt more severely at Christmas,” he said.

“I think that’s part and parcel of the story of Christmas.

“We’re aware of who’s there and happy to have them, but we’re also aware of who’s not there.”