A family of cats including the mother and six kittens were found trapped in a "hot" storage box by a passerby in Donegal over the weekend.

'There are no excuses for dumping a family like this' - animal charity discovers six kittens in hot storage box

The woman who discovered them handed them in to local animal charity Animals in Need Donegal, who have since taken the family into their care.

A spokesperson for the charity said they were shocked to hear of the discovery but admitted the problem wasn't uncommon.

"The family are thankfully in good condition, they're well fed and well socialised," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

The mother will be spayed and the family will be looking for new homes once they are fully recovered from the ordeal. Photo: Animals in Need Donegal

"Unfortunately, this does happen- people tend to just drop them and expect someone else to look after them."

According to the charity, at first glance the passerby believed it was just a storage box before she took a closer look.

"This was not an accident 'oh, they wandered off'-kind of thing. This was very deliberately done. The lid had been pierced multiple times, but despite this, the inside of the box was very hot.

"It is very sad that anybody felt this was the best way out. Yes, we are full and can't take every single kitten, but we can always help with advise and rehoming.

"There are absolutely no excuses for dumping a family like this."

The kittens are said to be "recovering well" from the ordeal and are currently looking for a new home.

The charity added that the mother will be spayed at the vets.

More information on the cats can be found on the Animals in Need Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AINDONEGAL/.

