‘There are issues across the board getting stocks of toys in’

Irish shops are working overtime to ensure as much is on offer to consumers as possible ahead of the festive season.

Gareth Staunton, of Nimble Fingers toyshop, in Stillorgan, south Dublin, said: “There are issues across the board. Everyone is having problems.

“Quite a lot of stock is still affected by logistical issues.

“Some UK suppliers got their heads round the Brexit issues, while others put their heads in the sand.

“One supplier would normally have orders delivered to us within a week, but now it can take up to four weeks.

Read More

“There are random products we are short on, like certain paint, but we have plenty of Lego. It’s a tricky year with Brexit, shipping container costs, a cardboard shortage, supply, the virus…

“It seems everything is putting prices up. One supplier had three price increases since last September, which is really tricky.”

Meanwhile, Mary Gosling, co-owner of Gosling Games in Clonakilty, Co Cork, supplies board games to toy shops across Ireland and the company has its own website for customers too.

“Brexit hasn’t really affected us. The pandemic has created a huge demand for puzzles and games, with people not going out as much,” said Mrs Gosling, who introduced the company’s first board game, Discovering Ireland, in 1987.

“However, we’ve had a big problem because of the shortage of cardboard and that’s caused issues getting orders out on time.

“We have fierce delays in the deliveries, even from manufacturers here.

“These are weird times. A delivery delay would normally be six weeks. That can now be three months.

“Games and puzzles have taken off in a huge way, we’re chock-a-block with orders but there’s that difficulty with getting cardboard.”

Mark Limby, stores director for Brown Thomas and Arnotts, said the company is “fortunate” because it tends to order its Christmas stock a year in advance and it feels well prepared for the season ahead.

“We increased our orders, storing items in a distribution centre,” Mr Limby said. “We’re in a good position, not waiting on a delivery chain.”

The company also increased staffing, while some clothes are ordered after fashion shows and by buyers, leaving plenty of time for them to hit the shop floor, Mr Limby said

The company, which sells FAO Schwarz toys, also has a “good idea” of what ranges will be popular for Christmas and orders those a year in advance too.

“If something is a real trend item, then we have a certain supply of it, but it’s not that different to some other Christmases if we run out of toys.

“We say to everyone, shop early to avoid disappointment.”

Ciarán Fitzpatrick, owner of Banba Toymaster in north Dublin city, said goods are taking longer to arrive from the UK but “in the main, they’re still getting here.”

“Customers are buying earlier and there will be plenty of toys on shelves at Christmas but if shoppers are looking for particular items, they should get them or put them in Christmas club (pay a deposit and then regular payments),” he said.

“We have just taken two containers from Turkey – they were meant to come in in June but didn’t come until October.

“Delays from UK orders can take two to three weeks – they would normally have taken one week.

“We reckon there could be a big demand for Cocomelon at Christmas.

“We have some of it in and we have some more of it coming pre-ordered but I don’t think we’ll be getting any more orders.

“We have been promised an order at the end of this month.”