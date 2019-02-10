THE tally for the building of the new National Children's Hospital has now been estimated at between €1.5 and €1.7 billion.

The world-famous buildings that cost the same (or were cheaper) to build than the new National Children's Hospital

The spiralling costs associated with the hospital have created a widespread national discussion.

We take a look at what other famous buildings around the world cost the same as - or were even cheaper - Ireland's new National Children's Hospital to build.

The Shard, London - €497 million

London’s tallest building, The Shard

The original fixed price for The Shard in London stood at £350 million, but it is reported that the 95-storey skyscraper totalled at almost £435 million on completion.

It was designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano in Southwark, London and is the tallest building in the UK.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai - €1.7 billion

Dubai's Burj Khalifa is a symbol of the UAE's wealth

The tallest building in the world cost about $1.5 billion to build, making it a match for the new Dublin hospital if its costs hit €1.7 billion.

The Burj Khalifa in the UAE took almost five years to build, and it was launched in 2010 as part of a new development called Downtown Dubai.

Wembley Stadium, England - €1.5 billion

Wembley Stadium

The home of the English national football team cost £1.3 billion in total to construct.

Owned by the governing body of English football, the Football Association (the FA), the stadium is the largest stadium in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe.

Palazzo Hotel, Las Vegas - €1.7 billion

Palazzo hotel and casino, Vegas

This glamorous hotel and casino, the second largest hotel in the world, was built for approximately $1.6 billion.

It features a lobby where guests from the street arrive beneath a 60 foot glass dome with a two-story fountain.

Royal Adelaide Hospital, south Australia - €1.5 billion

Royal Adelaide Hospital

The New Royal Adelaide Hospital was completed in 2017, with approximately 800 beds for patients and 40 operating theatres.

It cost almost 2 billion AUS dollars to build, making it one of the most expensive buildings in the world.

Seat of the European Central Bank, Frankfurt - €1.4 billion

The ECB in Frankfurt

The building as completed in 2014 and includes twin skyscrapers of 185m and 165m high.

It was officially opened in 2015 and is the new headquarters for the ECB.

Petronas Towers, Kuala Lumpur - €1.4 billion

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

These twin skyscrapers, which cost $1.6 billion to build, were the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004.

They also featured prominently in the 1999 film 'Entrapment'.

Online Editors