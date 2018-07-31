A WICKLOW family fear their home could be destroyed by wildfires in the area – after flames devastated acres of land less than 50 metres from their home.

'The whole place just exploded, like an inferno' - family fear for home after wildfires just metres from property

Jack Curran – who lives on the Cliff Road in Bray with his wife Collette and two children, Declan (8) and Jack Jnr (16) – said he feared his house would go up in flames during a wildfire at Bray Head in recent weeks.

The family had to evacuate their home as firefighters fought the spreading wildfires.

He compared the engulfing flames moving towards his home to “the tide coming in” when it began to take hold over a fortnight ago.

Jack said preventative action needed to be taken to ensure something worse doesn’t happen.

INFERNO

At 4am, land nearby ignited.

“It was like a jet had come in, dropped its two missiles and flew off and the whole place just exploded, the flames just burst, like an inferno,” he said.

“You could hear the crackling, the popping, the debris, everything.”

He said the power was cut in the area “you could hear the burning, the smoke was bellowing” and a number of neighbours were seriously concerned along with his young son.

Jack was told the fire service would keep an eye on the movement of the fire.

“They worked exceptionally well; they were here over the whole weekend. They did a great job in very difficult circumstance,” he said.

The region is a special area of conservation and Jack has called for the remaining vegetation to be taken out and replaced by grassland as a safety precaution.

He said it would also be safer for the wildlife.

He also called for more fire hydrants to be put in place along the Cliff Road for such instances, with the local fire service understood to have to refill their tanks in Greystones.

In response to queries on the fire hydrants Wicklow County Council said that there was one located on the Cliff Road.

In relation to the removal of vegetation, the council said there are a number of different landowners in this area and that vegetation can only be removed at certain times of the year.

