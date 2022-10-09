Locals attending a vigil for the victims of Creeslough in Milford, Co Donegal. Photo: Mark Condren

Members of St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny who hold a vigil to show their support for friends in Creeslough and St Michael's GAA club. Photo: Mark Condren

Louise Devine and Lilly Hegarty (8) attending a vigil for the victims of Creeslough in Milford, Co Donegal. Photo: Mark Condren

Thousands of people have attended vigils across Co Donegal tonight to remember the 10 people who lost their lives in the explosion at the service station in Cresslough.

The weight of raw grief was palpable in Downings, a neighbouring community of Creeslough, where hundreds of people gathered at the GAA pitch.

Among them were the young sons of Martina Martin, who died in the explosion.

Also among the crowds were those who remembered Hugh Kelly, a native of Downings, who also lost his life in the blast.

Local man Brian Boyce said the community came out in their droves to attempt to process the tragedy and to pay tribute to those who died and who were injured.

“I was very emotional, it’s just a terrible tragedy for the area. This is going to be felt for a long time here, it’s just something that’s so hard to make sense of when it comes to your area.

“I knew some of the victims personally. But the families involved, the pain they’re going to have to carry for the rest of their lives in unbearable.

“There’s also two sons of Martina Martin here - two young lads. It’s so sad. Many people from this town have been affected,” Mr Boyce said.

The Carrickart man said locals are also holding the Lafferty family in their thoughts, they are the owners of the shop which was torn apart by the explosion of Friday. They hail from Downings.

“Our hearts are with all of the people involved and their families, and indeed the people who were injured. One of them very seriously so. We will be praying for him - he’s from our parish and everyone is just numb.

“You don’t know what to say to help people but everyone here is trying to do our best,” Mr Boyce said.

Chairperson of Downings GAA club Eoin Byrne said: "Everybody is very very upset, we are feeling pretty numb.

"Something that everyone here this evening has been saying and the last couple of days is it just doesn't feel real.

"This is going to take a long time for it to sink in. It is shocking, it feels so random and obviously they are the next parish over so everybody knows somebody affected.

"Here tonight we have Martina Martin's sons and my own kids go to school in Mulroy College, it’s just a very, very upsetting thing.

"We all have connections with people in Creeslough so it's very very difficult."

In Manorcunningham people filled the hall of the local resource centre to pay their respects to the 10 people who died. They held candles, prayed, and played music at the candlelight vigil.

Chairperson of the Manorcunningham Resource Cente, Carmel Doherty, said she decided to host the vigil because many people in the community were feeling helpless, and they wanted the people of Creeslough to know they were thinking of them.

"I'm heartbroken, the whole of Donegal, the whole of the country is in mourning, there is no words," she said.

"It could have been any place, anywhere, any time, one split second and it happened.

"Our local post office also has our only shop, it's the exact same, so we can just imagine that happening."

Local woman Teresa McLaughlin said it really hit home when she heard a friend, Martina Martin, had been killed in the explosion. She said all of Donegal is still coming to terms with the devastation.

“To think a woman and her son, and a man and his wee baby can just be wiped out in an instant like that. It’s just devastating. We wanted to come here tonight because this could have happened in any town or village and we really feel for the locals of Creeslough.

"It really is such a tight-knit community, everyone will have been affected by this. It’s just heartbreaking for everybody,” she said.

Meanwhile hundreds more people gathered for a vigil in Milford, half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy.

It was the first of almost 20 vigils held across Co Donegal today.

During the vigil in Milford, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, written and played by a local musician.

Parish priest Father Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the tragic loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.

Parents hugged their children and people carried candles at a vigil for those affected by the explosion.

At the end of the vigil the crowd sang the hymn A Mhuire Mhathair.

Hot drinks and biscuits were handed out afterwards, as people gathered to process the news in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A statement sent by a representative of Pope Francis to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”