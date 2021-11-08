| 8.2°C Dublin

‘The water in Wexford is diabolical, we are all in fear of another boil notice any time it rains’

Water treatment issue reaches boiling point in Model County

Tess Sinnott from Ramsford Avenue, Gorey, Co Wexford, who became ill after E Coli got into to the local water supply. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Neighbours Jack Murphy and Tess Sinnott, who both fell ill after drinking tap water in Gorey. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Shop keeper Joe byrne from Delaney's in Enniscorthy pictured with some of the water they now sell, as most of Enniscorthy is still under a Boil Water Notice..Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Last March, Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne wrote to Irish Water to say he was “extremely concerned”.

A major pipeline in Gorey, Co Wexford, burst on at least 14 occasions last year, leaving thousands of people without water, sometimes over entire weekends. Despite this, Mr Byrne was told there were no immediate plans to replace the creaking infrastructure as it was “deemed a much lower priority” than other areas.

Wexford residents are now losing patience with Irish Water over the lack of urgency in addressing ongoing issues – and this week the matter reached boiling point.

