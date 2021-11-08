‘The water in Wexford is diabolical, we are all in fear of another boil notice any time it rains’

Last March, Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne wrote to Irish Water to say he was “extremely concerned”.

A major pipeline in Gorey, Co Wexford, burst on at least 14 occasions last year, leaving thousands of people without water, sometimes over entire weekends. Despite this, Mr Byrne was told there were no immediate plans to replace the creaking infrastructure as it was “deemed a much lower priority” than other areas.

Wexford residents are now losing patience with Irish Water over the lack of urgency in addressing ongoing issues – and this week the matter reached boiling point.

Tess Sinnott is one of thousands of people in Gorey currently having to boil their water “due to issues which may have compromised quality” in the Creagh public water supply.

She has not drank the water from her tap since August, when she was hospitalised due to an E coli infection.

“My doctor initially thought it might have been food poisoning,” she told the Irish Independent.

“It was poisoning alright, but it was the water. I had to have two drips put on me in the hospital.”

The Creagh treatment plant, which serves 7,241 customers, had been pumping inadequately disinfected water into the public supply, resulting in 46 people becoming sick from E coli, cryptosporidium and other bacteria after drinking the contaminated water.

Irish Water is now facing dozens of personal injury cases following the incident.

“It was really an awful experience. I started to bleed out of the back passage and it was constant for two days,” Ms Sinnott said.

While the current boil water notice was issued due to a separate matter, many in the area have been afraid to drink the water at home since the outbreak of illnesses.

In the same week Ms Sinnott fell sick, her husband was at the back of the house and could hear their neighbour, Jack Murphy, vomiting. He too had to go to hospital and E coli was found in his system.

Ms Sinnott’s husband and Mr Murphy’s wife never drink the water at home, so both managed to avoid illness.

“When the doctor from the HSE rang me after my own doctor confirming E coli, the doctor asked me if there was anyone else in the house with me,” Mr Murphy said.

“She asked whether my wife was affected and I said ‘no, she drinks bottled water’, to which she said ‘that’s not very considerate for the environment’.

“And look what I got for considering the environment –

E coli.”

Issues with Wexford’s water treatment plants have come to a head after record rainfall in the county last week.

In Wexford town, residents had to queue at water banks with five-litre bottles after the supply was cut off due to high turbidity – when the water is murky due to suspended particles. Schools and creches were also forced to close, resulting in parents having to take time off work.

“Last week the water was brown and on Monday morning we came in to find no running water,” said Mary Whitney, owner of Bright Star creche in Wexford town.

“We have 60 children here and were carrying litre bottles of water 10 at a time to try to keep the toilets running, but we eventually had to ask parents to come in and collect their children. It’s terrible that we received no text or call to tell us about the issue.”

More than 44,000 people across Wexford town, Enniscorthy and Gorey have had to boil their water, while some had none at all.

The filtration systems at three of the main water plants became overwhelmed by the heavy rain as a result of dirty water washing down from the mountains. The four main towns in Wexford are served by river supplies and boil water notices had to be put in place as a precaution.

The people of Wexford town are becoming accustomed to boil water notices, with three being issued in the last year, affecting more than 20,000 people each time.

There are 31 drinking water supplies across Wexford and since 2016, 26 boil water notices have been issued. The majority only affected a small number of people, but there are growing concerns among those relying on public water.

Adam Doyle, who lives in the Clonard area of Wexford town, said residents no longer have confidence in water quality.

“The water system is diabolical. In the last house I lived in, the water was so hard you were constantly replacing kettles and showers,” he said.

“I had to drive to my sister’s house 20 minutes away to shower before work and there’s that fear now that any time there’s a bit of rain you’re going to be dealing with the same issue.”

Wexford mayor Garry Laffan has called for urgent investment in new infrastructure.

Independent councillor Leonard Kelly pointed out how UV treatment was installed in the New Ross water treatment plant before Irish Water’s takeover, and that the area was unaffected by the rainfall.

Irish Water said there are a “number of problematic mains” in Wexford that will be dealt with “once funding becomes available”.

“A significant amount of work and investment has taken place in Wexford since Irish Water’s inception,” the company previously told the Irish Independent.

The utility has pledged to invest around €17m in Gorey to ensure the town’s water supply is prepared for social and economic development.

However, some of the planned upgrades are not scheduled to take place until 2023.

Jim Fitzgerald of Irish Water told South East Radio the recent issues were down to the heavy rainfall, rather than a lack of investment.

Meanwhile, the pipeline in Gorey that burst on more than a dozen occasions last year –and many times before that – still has not been replaced.

“We will definitely be replacing approximately 650m main on Fort Road in Gorey, which is probably the highest priority in the county,” an Irish Water spokesperson confirmed.