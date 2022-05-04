‘The war on Ukraine is a wake-up call to us that enough is enough’ – Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Michéal Martin says he was alarmed at the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 when others were not.

And he says the Salisbury poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in 2018 and that of Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006 show how long the Russian regime has been willing to engage in unacceptable behaviour.

Micheál Martin was asked by Independent Kerry South TD Cathal Berry about the now infamous Russian TV mock-up of Ireland disappearing under a 500-metre tsunami, along with the UK, after the detonation of a 100-tonne nuclear torpedo drone.

“In my view, the war on Ukraine is a wake-up call to us that enough is enough,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.

“When Crimea was invaded, I remember raising it in this House. But there were very few takers,” he said.

“There were pretty few people. I think generally that people have indulged and been soft on Russia for too long.”

He added: “What was interesting is the degree to which people at the time, even when Crimea happened, believed that the Russian Federation were attacking fascists in Kyiv. And that's on record. Statements made at the time.”

But Mr Martin said the attack in Salisbury and the Litvinenko attack in London were all signs that many countries had tolerated the Russian approach for far too long.

He said: “We can't become complacent in this country either, because there are constant attacks on social media to undermine democracy.”

Mr Martin said there was ‘anti-Americanism’ among some Deputies. It was always whataboutery, he said. If anyone criticised the Russian Federation, the response was what about some action of the United States.

The Taoiseach gave no further comment on the Russian simulation of a nuclear attack on Ireland as part of the British Isles, except to say that Ireland was committed to an increase in defence spending.