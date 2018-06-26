Gardai are appealing for information on the death of a man who died in a hit-and-run in Co Monaghan 7 years ago.

'The vehicle has never been located' - Fresh appeal for information on death of man (20) in 2011 hit-and-run

Fintan Treanor (20) was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney at Lemgare, Clontibret, Co Monaghan when he was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday June 26 in 2011.

According to gardai, Lemgare road is a "quiet country road, little used by traffic". Crimestoppers and An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with information on an old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 missing the front air vent grille to come forward.

Speaking on the 7th anniversary of Fintan's death, Detective Inspector James O'Leary said the vehicle has never been located. "I am appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this fatal hit and run in particular- do you know the old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 missing the front lower air-vent grille?" he said in a statement.

"This vehicle has not been located. 7 years have now passed, do you know a person who disposed of this vehicle? "Perhaps at the time you felt unable to come forward with information, but 7 years has passed, and you may have vital information that would locate the driver."

Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton added that anyone who thinks they may have information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. "Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction."

If members of the public wish to come forward with information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Online Editors