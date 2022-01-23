| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The utter depravity of some people out there amazes me’​​​​​​

The PSNI’s Det Supt Gary Reid is part of a team investigating a wave of recently emerged reports of historic child sex abuse

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said the passage of time has made investigations into the claims difficult. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Expand

Close

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said the passage of time has made investigations into the claims difficult. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said the passage of time has made investigations into the claims difficult. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said the passage of time has made investigations into the claims difficult. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Rodney Edwards

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has so far passed 18 files relating to allegations of historical child sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh to the Public Protection Service (PPS), The Sunday Independent can reveal.

Detectives say they are investigating 58 separate cases of alleged sexual abuse against 49 victims over many decades after the mostly unrelated claims emerged three years ago.

Related topics

More On An Garda Síochána

Most Watched

Privacy