The plot thickens: Fraud squad probes Paul Hyde report as political spotlight turns on planning board chief

The controversy engulfing An Bord Pleanála (ABP) is deepening. The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) has assigned a senior officer to examine a report on ABP’s former deputy chairman for possible evidence of criminality. The officer will examine the report on Paul Hyde line by line for potential breaches of the planning legislation underpinning the operation and governance of ABP.

The assessment is likely to take a number of weeks and involve legal input from the GNECB’s advisers.

The involvement of the specialist garda unit in the controversy over Hyde’s alleged conflicts of interest in planning decisions has fuelled speculation about the conclusions in the yet-to-be published report. It also underlines the gravity of his situation.

Barrister Remy Farrell was commissioned to report on the matter by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien — who, on the advice of the attorney-general, referred it to gardaí, the DPP and the Standards in Public Office Commission. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris referred it to the fraud squad.

Mr Farrell’s findings will serve as a roadmap for detectives. If they find evidence to warrant an investigation, GNECB Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan will assign a team to gather statements, interview witnesses and prepare a file for the DPP.

The penalty for breaches of disclosure rules in the planning legislation include a fine of up to €5,000, six months’ imprisonment or both.

The minister is awaiting advice before publishing Mr Farrell’s report, but garda sources say their initial assessment will “probably” lead to an investigation.

The political spotlight has turned on ABP and the handling of the Hyde allegations by its chairman, former civil servant Dave Walsh.

Cork-based Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said: “The attention now should turn to An Bord Pleanála because you need to have confidence in the board. Anything that undermines confidence in the planning appeals authority undermines confidence in the whole planning system.

“There are questions for An Bord Pleanála, including when it first became aware of a potential conflict of interest, and was there a timely response in dealing with those potential conflicts.”

Mr Hyde, an architect, was appointed to ABP in 2014 by then Fine Gael minister Phil Hogan, and was later appointed deputy chairperson. He was well-connected, a friend of Simon Coveney and prominent in Cork sailing. Few outside his social and work circles knew his name until the online news outlet, The Ditch, published stories about his planning appeal decisions.

The trickle of stories about alleged conflicts of interest in planning appeal decisions started in April and quickly gathered pace.

The housing minister appointed Mr Farrell to investigate stories of an alleged conflict of interest in late April. On May 6, Mr Hyde temporarily stepped aside from his role on a “without prejudice” basis, having acknowledged a single conflict of interest in one case. On July 8, mid-way through Mr Farrell’s investigation, Mr Hyde resigned.

The barrister’s investigation was focused on three of Mr Hyde’s planning appeal decisions and his personal debts. His brief was to give an opinion on whether he “correctly disclosed to the board all relevant interests (including pecuniary and beneficial interests), assets, business activities and other matters” that are set out in law.

The first case on Mr Farrell’s list concerned a company named Eichsfeld, which was refused permission to fast-track an apartment scheme in Blackpool, Cork city. Mr Hyde was one of the deciders on the case, and had allegedly not disclosed he had a share in a company that owned property close to the proposed apartment project. He claimed that company was dormant and his interest did not need to be declared. When the developers sought a judicial review of the decision in the High Court, citing the potential conflict of interest, ABP conceded the case.

Mr Hyde has already acknowledged he did not declare a conflict of interest in the second case, which concerned an appeal granted in favour of his sister-in-law, Caroline Barron, and her husband, Stefan Hyde. The couple wanted to extend their home in Gilford Park in Sandymount, Dublin; a neighbour objected, the case was appealed and Mr Hyde signed off on it. He reportedly informed ABP he was unaware the case involved his relatives.

The third case concerned a proposed 227-unit development at Castlelake, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. The Ditch reported that the proposed development site bordered land owned by Mr Hyde’s father.

Mr Farrell’s fourth remit was Mr Hyde’s financial affairs. The planning legislation states that a person “shall cease to be a member of the board” if they reach an “arrangement” with creditors.

It is on public record that Mr Hyde was among a number of people sued by Promontoria Aran in 2017, the year he was appointed to ABP. The case was discontinued, according to the High Court record.

Mr Hyde’s fate now rests with the DPP, but several political sources insisted yesterday that the buck must not stop with him. Mr Farrell’s investigation focused on Mr Hyde, but the allegations have broadened to wider practices at ABP.

For example, the reports of board members deciding on appeal cases in their own neighbourhoods, against the spirit of the code of conduct; concerns have also been raised about two-person panels deciding cases relating to telecoms masts.

Mr Hyde has denied any impropriety.

Reports in the Irish Times yesterday hint at the minister’s frustration with ABP’s handling of the Hyde controversy. It reported yesterday that it was Mr O’Brien who instructed ABP to remove Mr Hyde’s access to phone and email on learning he was still rostered to hear planning cases even after Mr Farrell had been appointed. Mr Hyde stepped aside three days later.

According to the report, it was the minister’s office that noted the legislative powers available to ABP to interview any board member.

The sweep of the minister’s statement last week, in which he announced he was sending Mr Farrell’s report to the DPP and others, was also telling. As well as bringing forward an operational review of the planning appeal authority, he announced immediate changes to how the board operates.

They included the “complete cessation” of the practice of two board members rather than three deciding on planning cases, as well as a “comprehensive review” of its code of conduct.

The minister also pointed to “further alleged wrongdoing” that has yet to reach the public domain, saying he is awaiting a report on this from ABP.

A statement made by ABP to the Sunday Independent yesterday said the practice of two-person boards ceased on June 27 on the instruction of ABP chairman Dave Walsh.

The decision to allow telecommunications masts to be determined by two-person panels was approved by a board resolution, in line with legislation.

Asked if it had ceased the practice of board members dealing with cases in their own neighbourhoods, it said: “It is the responsibility of each board member or employee to ensure they do not have any conflicts of interest with any cases that they are involved in.”

However, board members have been asked to review their declarations in the wake of the Hyde controversy. The declarations are available for public inspection in ABP offices.