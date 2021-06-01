Musician Gavin McCormack performing with the Absolute Eagles in the Sugar Club. Picture: Owen Breslin

A musician who is a member of a popular wedding band said the Government is being “premature” in phasing out the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Gavin McCormack described the PUP as a “lifeline” after being out of work for the last 14 months.

He said “up to 70pc” of his bookings for this year have now been cancelled after people postponed weddings to 2022, or decided to go ahead without any live music due to restrictions.

“I haven’t played a gig since March 15 last year,” he said.

“They’re planning on phasing it out in September but we won’t be back working fully at that stage. We haven’t lost our jobs, we just can’t work because of health guidelines. We have jobs, we’re just not allowed to work.

“The only thing I have in the diary at the moment is the reminder every week to put the bins out.”

Mr McCormack plays guitar with Sway Social, a band hailed as “one of the best wedding bands in Ireland”.

He also performs with an Eagles tribute band, called Absolute Eagles.

“Some hotels are saying you can have a DJ, but you can’t have a live band. When we play the tribute gigs you’re talking about over 300 people, but with restrictions now you’d be looking at about 50.”

His wife Lisa Duffy works with Duffy’s Circus and was also hit hard by the pandemic.

The couple have an 18-year-old son, so surviving on the PUP each week “wasn’t easy”.

“We’ve both essentially been out of work.

“I’d an awful time with it last year as they cut me off for nine weeks saying my tax wasn’t up to date, even though Revenue said everything was okay on their system,” Gavin said.

"We had awful trouble getting it sorted because there was no communication between welfare and Revenue. When you’ve two kids. It’s hard to not be earning a proper wage”.

Mr McCormack said the band has been on the go since 2013, and the last year has been “extremely difficult”

“The PUP is very little compared to what we were earning, but it was a lifeline. I think they’re jumping the gun a bit by phasing it out in September”.