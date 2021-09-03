‘The next few months will be tricky’ – Prof Luke O’Neill says people suffering from ‘post-traumatic stress’ after pandemic

Professor Luke O’Neill predicts the next few months are going to be “very tricky” as people recover from the “traumatic stress” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The immunologist says there are concerns that children returning to school will lead to a surge in cases - and that new variants may emerge in the coming weeks - but said he is hopeful that by October “we will be out of this”.

Speaking at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co Wexford, Prof O’Neill said Irish people can be “very proud” of how they handled themselves over the last 18 months.

"Covid confirmed most Irish people want to do the right thing and have a sense of decency.

“I think there’s still the unknown. The schools reopening, that’s a concern. We’ve to keep our fingers crossed that there won’t be a massive upsurge. If there is, kids will get sick, some will end up in hospital. There’s a risk of another variant that will set things back. We think the immune system can handle these variants, if those two unknowns go away, we’re out of this. I’m optimistic that on October 22 that will be the case, those two worries will have gone away.”

While he said there is a lot for people to be optimistic about, he cautioned that it will take time for people to get back to normal.

“We’re beaten up. This has been the most alarming period. There’s post-traumatic stress. It’s very tough, it’s going to be tricky the next few months as people are still anxious. We still worry about the kids, it’s still a fragile time and all we can do is keep the ship steady and support each other. This time next year will be a regular Kennedy Summer School and it will be full to the brim. That’s my honest view.”

Prof O’Neill said the priority now must be to vaccinate people in poorer countries to prevent more dangerous mutations of the virus.

“Every time the virus divides, it makes a mistake in its recipe. The more times you roll the dice, the more chance it has to become malign and much worse than Delta. We need to get vaccines into poorer countries.”

He said at the moment it is “hard to justify” giving booster vaccines to people who are under 60 years of age.

“The priority must be those who are vulnerable. As for whether people will have to get vaccines every six months? That’s not going to happen.”