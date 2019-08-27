Two children who saw a man being shot dead in Co Louth had to run for cover as a bullet smashed through the back seat windows of their mother’s car.

'The mother started screaming "Get the kids into the shop"' - Children run as man shot dead in caravan park

The victim, a recently-married man, was gunned down at a popular caravan park in Clogherhead, Co Louth, at around 2.5pm today.

Dozens of families on holiday were inside the Ashling Caravan Park at the time of the attack, causing widespread panic and confusion among them.

During the incident, which occurred beside a Mace supermarket, a stray bullet travelled through both back windows of a mother’s car which was parked outside.

Another woman, who was in the vicinity of the shooting, told Independent.ie that the mother and her two children were on the way back to their vehicle when the assailant started shooting.

“Once they realised what was happening, the mother started screaming ‘Get the kids into the shop, quick’.

“Thank God they weren’t in the car at the time, because the bullet travelled right through one window and out the other.

“They’re obviously very distressed, but the important thing is that they’re OK.”

Gardai investigate the shooting of a man in his thirties at a mobile home in Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, Co Louth. Picture: Arthur Carron

The local woman, who did not want to be named, said that she’s worried that the gang-related violence in Drogheda is expanding into the outer regions of Louth.

“This area is so quiet. We would hate to see these types of attacks become the norm. It’s very frightening to even think about,” she said.

Gardai investigate the shooting of a man in his thirties at a mobile home in Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, Co Louth. Picture: Arthur Carron

Meanwhile, a number of relatives of the victim stood by the scene and watched gardai carry out their investigations.

Speaking to the Independent.ie, a distraught relative described the Drogheda man as “one of the nicest guys in the world”.

“He wasn’t a father, but only got married very recently,” he said.

“He didn’t deserve this at all, it’s just awful.”

Gardai investigate the shooting of a man in his thirties at a mobile home in Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, Co Louth. Picture: Arthur Carron

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors