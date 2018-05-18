The luckiest workplace in Ireland? Workmates win €60k on Lotto just weeks after colleagues scoop €219k

Ten workers at a Cork supermarket have won more than €60k on the Lotto just weeks after a group of colleagues won almost €220k in a different syndicate.

Staff at Hurley's SuperValu in Midleton must surely be the luckiest in the country as three members of the second syndicate arrived at National Lottery HQ to collect their cheque for €62,271.

The group of ten said they were inspired to set up the 'Shelley's Ten' syndicate after watching their workmates scoop an even bigger prize in late March. Head of the syndicate, Michelle Smiddy said: “It’s just mental. Our manager got the call on Wednesday night to say we had sold the winning ticket so when I heard I thought that could be us. I checked the ticket using the National Lottery app and the message said to contact the National Lottery claims team. The shop staff just cannot believe it. What are the odds of lightening striking twice here?”

Speaking about their colleagues win of €219,472, Ms Smiddy said: “We were delighted that the girls won and there was an amazing atmosphere in work for the week they won. I just thought that I want to be in on that so I got 10 people together and started playing from the next draw. I never expected to get a big win so early especially as the other SuperValu syndicate were playing for over two years. It’s taken us just 18 draws!” Each member of the syndicate, who won this amount on just their 18th Lotto draw together, will get more than €6,200 each after matching five and bonus number in the May 16 draw.

The lucky numbers from that draw were 5, 10, 14, 22, 25, 31 and the bonus number was 15.

Online Editors