THE family of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox has thanked the public for their "overwhelming support", saying it has provided "some comfort" to them.

THE family of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox has thanked the public for their "overwhelming support", saying it has provided "some comfort" to them.

'The level of support from so many is overwhelming' - family of Liverpool fan Sean Cox thank public

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne in Meath, remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre after he sustained serious head injuries following an unprovoked attack by Roma thugs outside Anfield before the Champions League semi final win last week.

His club, St. Peter's GAA Club Dunboyne, released a statement on behalf of his devastated family - who have been keeping a vigil by his bedside. Chairman Fergus McNulty said in a statement, which was posted on St Peter's Facebook page: "The past week has been a very difficult one for Sean, his family, his large circle of friends and his colleagues at St. Peter's GAA Club, as Sean remains in a critical condition.

"As a Club, and on behalf of Sean’s family, we would like to express our appreciation for the huge number of messages and gestures of support from across our local community and beyond. "The level of support from so many is overwhelming and I know this provides some comfort to Sean’s family at this time.

"We would like to acknowledge the heartfelt support received from Liverpool and Roma Football Clubs. We have been touched by their solidarity and its sincerity over the past week and it has meant a great deal to both St Peters and Sean’s family." Read More: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sends a classy letter and gift to the GAA club of stricken fan Sean Cox He also spoke about the impact that Mr Cox has had on their club.

"Sean, a hugely popular and respected individual, is a driving force in St Peters and it is hard to fully convey the positive impact that he has in our club. "We would ask that you keep Sean, Martina, and Sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

"Finally, we would also appreciate that space and privacy be afforded to Sean and his family as they focus their efforts on Sean’s recovery," he wrote.

Online Editors