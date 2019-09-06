Buckets and spades shouldn't be packed away for the winter just yet, as this weekend promises the last of the summer sun.

The last of the summer sun as weekend temperatures to reach 20C

After a notable chill last week, the sun setting just after 8pm has foreboded the transition to autumnal weather and signaled the end to summer's rapture.

The summer weather, which promised a lot and failed to deliver on much, may have one last parting gift however - as weekend temperatures are expected to rise to 20C.

The chilly weather that has begun to creep in between dusk and dawn will subside tonight, with overnight temperatures falling only as low as 9C to 11C. The unseasonably warm overnight temperatures will continue into Saturday, when across Ireland, there will be fine weather.

"Tomorrow will be dry almost everywhere with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 16C to 18C, with just light northwest winds," according to Met Éireann.

Saturday night will be cold again, but according to forecasters, Sunday will see the best weather we have had for some time, and the likely the best for another three-quarters of the year until May. Despite some showers, they said, the summer's swan song will bring temperatures of up to 20C.

"Sunday will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells," they said.

"There will be a few outbreaks of rain in the west. Light breezes at first will become moderate southwesterly. Highest temperatures will be 16C to 20C degrees."

It will cloud up in western counties during the evening on Sunday however, and rain will track across the country on Sunday night.

Remaining overnight rain in the east will clear on Monday morning, followed by a mix of sunshine and showers. Monday will still be fine, but temperatures will begin to return to normal and it will be a cooler day, with top temperatures of 13C to 16C

Early estimations are that Tuesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Later in the day or in the night rain is expected to arrive from the west with strengthening winds as well.

